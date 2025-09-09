Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Utah Mammoth

Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 season series preview. In this article series, The Hockey News - Canucks site previews Vancouver’s team series matchups for the season in chronological order. Last time, we looked at what the Canucks will face in the Los Angeles Kings. Today, let’s preview their season matchups against the Utah Mammoth.

2024–25 Season Stats

Team Stats:

Record: 38–31–13

Points: 89

Standings placement: 6th in Central Division

PP%: 24.2% (10th)

PK%: 79.3% (15th)

Goals:

Clayton Keller (30)

Dylan Guenther (27)

Logan Cooley (25)

Nick Schmaltz / Barrett Hayton (20)

Mikhail Sergachev (15)

Assists:

Clayton Keller (60)

Nick Schmaltz (43)

Logan Cooley (40)

Mikhail Sergachev (38)

Dylan Guenther (33)

Points:

Clayton Keller (90)

Logan Cooley (65)

Nick Schmaltz (63)

Dylan Guenther (60)

Mikhail Sergachev (53)

Goaltenders:

Karel Vejmelka

Record: 26–22–8

GAA: 2.58

SV%: .904

SO: 1

Points: 1A

Vitek Vaněček (San Jose Sharks / Florida Panthers)

Record: 5–14–4

GAA: 3.44

SV%: .886

SO: 1

Points: 1A

2025 Free Agency Rundown

While the 2024–25 season was a mediocre one for Utah, the team made some solid depth additions to all three positions on their team, as well as a big one for their offence. They brought in depth forwards Brandon Tanev and Kailer Yamamoto, re-signed Jack McBain to a five-year extension, and added JJ Peterka via trade. On defence, they signed former Canuck and 2025 Stanley Cup champion Nate Schmidt to a three-year deal. They added Vaněček in goal to help out Vejmelka, who had a decent season in net for the Mammoth while playing in 58 games.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Vancouver Canucks Announce 2025 Prospects Showcase Roster

"I Can't Wait To Get Things Going.": Kevin Lankinen Ready To Build Off An Impressive First Season With The Canucks

Predicting The Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Opening Night Special Teams Units

2025–26 Season Series Preview

NHL fans had mixed expectations for Utah, a team that was receiving a fresh start after moving on from the Arizona experiment. Their first season in Utah went plainly, with the team not qualifying for the playoffs but making themselves a force in the fringe category. With depth additions to every position, Utah could take that extra step needed to make the postseason in 2025–26 — however, this will largely depend on not just their wild card competitors, but their Central Division opponents as well.

Vancouver did not have a good first season facing off against the Mammoth, as Utah swept their season series. Two of their three victories were won by a single goal, while the third was by a two-goal margin. The Canucks will start their 2025–26 series against the Mammoth on December 5, which is the first game of a back-to-back for Vancouver, with the next team they face being the Minnesota Wild on December 6. Utah was able to shut Vancouver down excellently when needed in 2024–25, and with more speedy forward additions in Tanev and Yamamoto, this could continue through the upcoming season.

2025–26 Games Against Vancouver

Game 1: December 5, 6:00pm PT @ Rogers Arena

Game 2: February 2, 6:30pm PT @ Delta Center

Game 3: April 4, 4:00pm PT @ Rogers Arena

Season Series Preview Articles

Los Angeles Kings

San Jose Sharks

Anaheim Ducks

Florida Panthers

Tampa Bay Lightning

Winnipeg Jets

Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets

Minnesota Wild

New York Rangers

Montréal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

Pittsburgh Penguins

Washington Capitals

Chicago Blackhawks

Dallas Stars

St. Louis Blues

Edmonton Oilers

Calgary Flames

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.