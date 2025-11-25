"Every Game For Me Is Like A Game 7": Linus Karlsson Discusses Life In The NHL & What He Needs To Do To Stay In The Canucks Lineup

Linus Karlsson has been a bright spot for the Vancouver Canucks this season. The 26-year-old has gone from bouncing back and forth between the NHL and AHL to a full-time fourth-liner this year. With seven points in 20 games, Karlsson has already surpassed his career high in goals and points while also getting consistent time on the second power play unit.

Becoming a full-time NHLer has been a grind for Karlsson. Over his first three seasons in North America, he spent most of his time with the Abbotsford Canucks, where he played 164 regular-season games. Fast forward to this year, and Karlsson is focused on doing everything he can to ensure he is not sent back to the AHL.

"Play my game," said Karlsson. "That's been number one since I got here. Play my game and try to translate that to the NHL. Be hard on the walls, go to the net, win those 50/50 pucks. I think I've done pretty good work with that, and just keep it going. Every game for me is like a Game 7. That's where my focus is right now. Those things are very important for me and the team."

One of the storyline this year when it comes to Karlsson is playing on the nicknamed "Calder Line." This trio, which includes Max Sasson and Arshdeep Bains built plenty of chemistry last season as they helped Abbotsford capture the franchise's first Calder Cup championship. As Karlsson explains, having Sasson and Bains with him in the NHL has been helpful as they are familiar faces going through a similar situation.

"That helps. We were in the same kind of same position, and we can talk about everything. Sometimes on a tough day, or we need help with anything, or just some positive words, if you have a tough game. This helps a lot. I think all three of us try to help each other."

In the offensive zone, one area of Karlsson's game that has improved over the past few seasons is his work down low and in the crease. In fact, according to NHL EDGE, 15 of his 30 shots this season have come from either inside or just outside the crease area. According to Karlsson, this is an area of his game he has worked on for years and will continue to develop moving forward.

"I think I have had it a little bit in Sweden, but not much like this. It's more focused. Go to the net. It's something I have developed during my years here, but I always think I like to be that guy in that front but it's been a little bit more now. And I put extra work on it."

Karlsson has also showcased some skill this year, scoring a goal from an impossible angle. In a game against the Colorado Avalanche, Karlsson was able to contort his stick between his legs and beat the sprawled-out goaltender. The between-the-legs goal is becoming a staple for Karlsson, who has now scored three of them since moving to North America in 2022.

"I wouldn't say I work on it, but I have always had that in the back of my head. If it's a good chance to do it, I'll do it. It's not just because I think it's cool to do it. It's a good thing to move to have in that case. Last time was behind the net, and I didn't have much else to do, so that was just nice to have it in the back of my head. It's nice, and it's fun."

While it took some time, Karlsson has finally developed into a consistent depth piece for Canucks. He has gotten better as the season has progressed and is earning the trust of both his coaches and teammates. Based on his current play, it will be hard to take Karlsson out of the lineup even once everyone returns from injury.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Thatcher Demko Expected To Join Canucks On Upcoming Road Trip

Canucks Recall Goaltender Nikita Tolopilo Under Emergency Conditions, Re-Assign Jiří Patera To AHL

Comparing The Canucks' 5-1 Home-Opener Win And 5-2 Loss On Sunday Against The Calgary Flames

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.