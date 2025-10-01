Flyers Trevor Zegras Has High Praise For Canucks Quinn Hughes

It appears that Trevor Zegras feels the same way about Quinn Hughes as many Vancouver Canucks fans do. In a recent interview with ESPN, the Philadelphia Flyers forward spoke very highly of Vancouver's captain. Zegras knows plenty about Hughes, as not only is the 24-year-old friends with his brothers, but the two have gone head-to-head a handful of times over the past five years.

According to the article, Zegras said, "I never want to play Quinn ever again. He's the best hockey player of all-time." This was in response to the Flyers forward no longer having to be in the same division as Hughes. Zegras spent the first five years of his career in the Pacific Division with the Anaheim Ducks before being traded to Philadelphia this off-season.

Zegras also revealed that Hughes has asked him about current head coach of the Flyers, Rick Tocchet. According to the article, Zegras said, "I'm good buddies with the Hughes [brothers] and they always ask me how 'Taco' is." Tocchet spent the last two and a half seasons with Hughes in Vancouver before taking over as Philadelphia's coach in May.

Unfortunately for Zegras, he will still need to face off against Hughes twice this season. The Canucks visit the Flyers on December 22, while Philadelphia makes its only trip to Rogers Arena on December 30. The two may also get the chance to play together if Zegras can qualify for the USA's 2026 Winter Olympics team.

