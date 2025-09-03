Former Canucks Around The World: David Booth

Plenty of former Vancouver Canucks have carved out successful careers around the world after leaving the organization. Whether playing for some of the best teams in Europe or excelling in non-traditional hockey markets, these one-time Canucks continue to apply their trade outside of North America. Today, we look at winger David Booth, who just wrapped up his first season with the Melbourne Ice.

The Canucks acquired Booth on October 22, 2011, from the Florida Panthers, along with a third-round draft pick in 2013 and Steve Reinprecht, in exchange for Mikael Samuelsson and Marco Sturm. The now 40-year-old played 134 games for Vancouver, scoring 26 goals and recording 51 points. After the 2013-14 season, Booth became a free agent and eventually signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As for Booth's time with the Canucks, he had a few memorable moments. He played in the 2012 Stanley Cup Playoffs, recording one goal in five games. His game-high for points, which was three, came on December 4, 2011, against the Calgary Flames, while he had two multi-goal nights during his time in Vancouver.

Over the next decade, Booth played for teams all across Europe and North America. Some of the countries he played in include Russia, Belarus, Norway, Germany and Hungary. As for this past summer, Booth joined the Australian Ice Hockey League, signing with Melbourne.

While Booth only spent a few seasons in Australia, he had a run to remember. Including the playoffs, he scored 36 goals while recording 69 points in 16 games. At the end of the season, Booth and the Ice were crowned AIHL champions, capturing their fifth Goodall Cup.

