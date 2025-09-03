Former Canucks Coach Speaks On Vitali Kravtsov's Return To Vancouver

This off-season, the Vancouver Canucks signed winger Vitali Kravtsov to a one-year contract. The 25-year-old has spent the last two seasons in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk, where he posted 92 points in 121 games. While his contract is a two-way deal, the Canucks, as well as Kravtsov, are hoping he can secure a roster spot and play a role in the NHL next season.

Recently, former assistant coach Sergei Gonchar spoke with Russian media outlet Match.tv about Kravtsov's return. While Gonchar was only a part-time coach with Vancouver, his and Kravtsov's paths would have passed during the 2022-23 season. As Gonchar explained in the interview, which has been translated from Russian to English using Google Translate, Kravtsov has the skills to compete in the NHL but needs to work on some areas if he wants to play full-time with the Canucks.

"You can tell from Kravtsov that he has everything — good skating, technique, everything else. He needs to be more persistent, get on the goal more often, adapt his game more to the North American style. A little more shooting, fighting. These components need to be developed to fit into the Canucks team. Then it will be easier for him."

This season may very well be Kravtsov's final chance at a career in North America. As Gonchar pointed out, he is a talented player, but needs to continue working on certain aspects of his game. With training camp just a few weeks away, all eyes will be on Kravtsov as he attempts to make a comeback to the NHL.

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.