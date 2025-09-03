Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: Anaheim Ducks

Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 season series preview. In this article series, The Hockey News - Canucks site previews Vancouver’s team series matchups for the season in chronological order. Last time, we looked at what the Canucks will face in the Florida Panthers. Today, let’s preview their season matchups against the Anaheim Ducks.

2024–25 Season Stats

Team Stats:

Record: 35–37–10

Points: 80

Standings placement: 6th in Pacific Division

PP%: 11.8% (32nd)

PK%: 74.2% (T-27th)

Goals:

Chris Krieder [NYR] / Mason McTavish (22)

Frank Vatrano / Troy Terry (21)

Cutter Gauthier / Leo Carlsson (20)

Alex Killorn (19)

Jackson LaCombe (14)

Assists:

Troy Terry (34)

Ryan Strome (31)

Mason McTavish (30)

Jackson LaCombe (29)

Leo Carlsson (25)

Points:

Troy Terry (55)

Mason McTavish (52)

Frank Vatrano / Leo Carlsson (45)

Cutter Gauthier (44)

Jackson LaCombe (43)

Goaltenders:

Lukas Dostal

Record: 23–23–7

GAA: 3.10

SV%: .903

SO: 1

Points: N/A

Petr Mrazek [DET]

Record: 12–21–2

GAA: 3.35

SV%: .891

SO: 1

Points: N/A

Ville Husso

Record: 2–6–3

GAA: 3.47

SV%: .890

SO: N/A

Points: N/A

2025 Free Agency Rundown

The Ducks got their names out in the news mill before free agency, conducting a couple of trades that have reshaped their future. On June 12, they acquired Krieder and a 2025 fourth-round pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for prospect Casey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick. A little over 10 days later, they sent Trevor Zegras to the Philadelphia Flyers, receiving Ryan Poehling, a 2025 second-round pick, and a 2026 fourth-round pick in return. On the day of the 2025 NHL Draft, they traded goaltender John Gibson to the Detroit Red Wings for Petr Mrazek, a 2026 fourth-round pick, and a 2027 second-round pick. They also added center Mikael Granlund in free agency and signed Dostal to a five-year extension.

2025–26 Season Series Preview

Anaheim had a surprising stretch of success in 2024–25, which led to them being in contention for a playoff spot at one point. However, this success was short-lived, as they were eliminated from playoff contention on April 4, 2025. Even so, for a rebuilding team with up-and-coming talent, this result isn’t too bad. Dostal will likely split starts with Mrazek in 2025–26, while Krieder will be relied on heavily as an offence producer and leader. Young stars like Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson will look to build on their impressive fourth and second respective NHL seasons.

Many may view Anaheim as a dark horse fringe playoff team, which could be the case with the Pacific Division being so top-heavy. However, the Ducks’ goaltending may dictate a big portion of this. While Dostal showed flashes of being a bonafide starter last season, he’s still young and could be unpredictable. Vancouver faces the Ducks four times in 2025–26, with their first matchup taking place on November 26. The Canucks took three of their four games against Anaheim in 2024–25, which is something that’s definitely doable in 2025–26. One game that could become important later on in the season is the team’s final game against the Ducks, which takes place on April 12. In the event that both teams are within playoff contention, a Vancouver victory on this day would do lots for their chances.

2025–26 Games Against Vancouver

Game 1: November 26, 7:00 pm PT @ Honda Center

Game 2: January 29, 7:00 pm PT @ Rogers Arena

Game 3: March 24, 7:00 pm PT @ Rogers Arena

Game 4: April 12, 5:00 pm PT @ Honda Center

Edmonton Oilers

Calgary Flames

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.