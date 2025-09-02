Why The Vancouver Canucks Should Sign Robby Fabbri To A PTO

One player who is still unsigned heading into the 2025-26 season is center Robby Fabbri. The 29-year-old spent last season with the Anaheim Ducks, but only played in 44 games due to injury. While the Canucks do have a full roster heading into training camp, signing Fabbri to a PTO could be a smart move for the organization.

A benefit of bringing in Fabbri on a PTO is that it adds another layer of competition in camp. The now-former Ducks center has played 442 regular-season games and won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. Fabbri also has a connection with Vancouver, as Todd Harvey, who is currently the organization's Director of Amateur Scouting, was his assistant coach during his time in the OHL with the Guelph Storm.

While Fabbri did struggle last season, he has been productive throughout his career. He scored 18 goals during the 2023-24 campaign and has recorded at least 25 points in five of nine seasons. Fabbri has also shown a willingness to get pucks on net, as he has recorded at least 100 shot attempts in each of the last two seasons.

While there is no guarantee that Fabbri will impress enough to earn a contract, signing him to a PTO makes a lot of sense for the Canucks. The 29-year-old should come to camp motivated, and could prove to be a valuable addition to the bottom-six if signed before the season starts. Ultimately, signing Fabbri to a PTO is a low-risk, high-reward move that could prove to be beneficial for Vancouver this year.

