Vancouver Canucks 2025 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 1

The Vancouver Canucks are currently in Penticton for their annual training camp. Like every year, there are plenty of storylines surrounding the team, which may start to be answered over the next few days. Here is a look at some of the big takeaways from the first day of training camp.

New Year, New Lines

Day 1 was the first opportunity to see what the Canucks are thinking from a lines perspective. Some of the intriguing trios up front included Jake DeBrusk with Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser, as well as Evander Kane with Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimäki. As for some other notable forward groupings, Nils Höglander skated with Teddy Blueger and Conor Garland, while Aatu Räty was on a line with Linus Karlsson and Vitali Kravtsov.

As for the defence pairs, Quinn Hughes was with Filip Hronek while Marcus Pettersson was partnered with Tyler Myers. As for Derek Forbort, he was with Tom Willander while defenceman Elias Pettersson skated next to Parker Alcos. As for the most notable defender on Day 1, that award goes to Pierre-Olivier Joseph, who spent the day on a pairing with Kirill Kudryavtsev.

Rookies Getting A Shot With NHLers

Something noticeable about the lines was where Vancouver played some of their rookies. Braeden Cootes was on a line with Kiefer Sherwood and Arshdeep Bains, while Willander was partnered with Forbort. As for Lekkerimäki, he was placed on what could be considered a top-six line just like he was at last year's training camp.

While line combinations in training camp are not a guarantee that a player will or won't make the team, being partnered with NHLers is a positive sign. In some cases, it means that the organization has high hopes for the player and is willing to give them every opportunity to impress. Ultimately, all three are projected to play key roles for the team in the future, with Lekkerimäki and Willander being players to keep an eye on to make this year's opening night roster.

Pettersson Looks Ready To Bounce Back

Throughout the off-season, few players were discussed more than center Elias Pettersson. After a challenging 2024-25 campaign, EP40 is ready to put the negativity in the past and return to the player he once was. Day 1 at training camp was a strong start as Pettersson looked fast and was moving his feet throughout the session.

It wasn't just spectators who thought Pettersson was noticeable on the ice, but also his head coach, Adam Foote, who said, "Petey looks good". As for Pettersson, he said, "Feel stronger. Shots a little harder. Just overall, feel stronger and better." While it is only Day 1 of training camp, there should be some optimism surrounding Pettersson as he will need to have a strong season if the Canucks are going to make it back to the playoffs.

Foote Gives A Sneak Peek At The Penalty Kill

During his media availability, Foote was asked about the penalty kill for this season. Vancouver will need to rebuild their forward pairings this year as Pius Suter, who was on the first unit departed this off-season. Of the names mentioned, one stood out as Foote mentioned that Boeser could be a penalty killer in 2025-26.

Mentioning Boeser as a potential penalty killer was a bit surprising as he has only played 10:55 shorthanded during his 554 game career. That being said, Boeser has been good defensively at five-on-five in his career thanks to his ability to read plays and be in the correct position. Regardless of if he lands on the penalty kill or not, Boeser is going to see a ton of minutes this year both at even strength and on special teams.

Vancouver Canucks 2025 Training Camp Schedule:

Friday, September 19: Doors Open @ 9:00 am, On-Ice 9:30 am To 1:25 pm

Saturday, September 20: Doors Open @ 9:00 am, Scrimmage @ Noon

Sunday, September 21: Doors Open @ 8:30 am, On Ice 9:30 am To 11:00 am

