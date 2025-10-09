The Hockey News Predicts The Vancouver Canucks’ 2025–26 Season

With the 2025–26 season only a couple of days away, The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks site have officially made their predictions for how the team’s season will go. Let us know if you agree or disagree with our takes in the comment section of this article.
Who will lead the Canucks in points?
Adam Kierszenblat, Site Editor: Elias Pettersson
Izzy Cheung, Deputy Site Editor: Quinn Hughes
Kaja Antic, Abbotsford Canucks Writer: Elias Pettersson
Nicolleta Panos, Abbotsford Canucks Writer: Quinn Hughes
Michael Traikos, Managing Editor, THN: Elias Pettersson
Who will lead the Canucks in goals?
Adam: Brock Boeser
Izzy: Elias Pettersson
Kaja: Brock Boeser
Nicolleta: Evander Kane
Michael: Brock Boeser
Who will be the Canucks’ team MVP?
Adam: Quinn Hughes
Izzy: Quinn Hughes
Kaja: Quinn Hughes
Nicolleta: Thatcher Demko
Michael: Quinn Hughes
Who will be the Canucks’ unsung hero?
Adam: Marcus Pettersson
Izzy: Teddy Blueger
Kaja: Aatu Räty
Nicolleta: Conor Garland
Michael: Kevin Lankinen
Which Canuck will have a breakout season?
Adam: Aatu Räty
Izzy: Drew O’Connor
Kaja: Linus Karlsson
Nicolleta: Linus Karlsson
Michael: Nils Höglander
Who will be the best Canucks defenceman not named Quinn Hughes?
Adam: Marcus Pettersson
Izzy: Filip Hronek
Kaja: Victor Mancini
Nicolleta: Marcus Pettersson
Michael: Filip Hronek
How many NHL debuts will the Canucks have?
Adam: 1
Izzy: 2
Kaja: 3
Nicolleta: 6… 7
Michael: 2
How many hits will Kiefer Sherwood make?
Adam: 469
Izzy: 327
Kaja: 396
Nicolleta: 273
Michael: 475
Who will lead the Canucks in PIMs?
Adam: Evander Kane
Izzy: Tyler Myers
Kaja: Evander Kane/Tyler Myers
Nicolleta: Tyler Myers
Michael: Evander Kane
What will the Canucks’ final record be?
Adam: 42–30–10, 94 points
Izzy: 47–28–7, 101 points
Kaja: 46–28–8, 100 points
Nicolleta: 48–26–8, 104 points
Michael: 42–27–13, 97 points
Will the Canucks make the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs?
Adam: “Sure why not”
Izzy: Yes
Kaja: Yes, wildcard
Nicolleta: Hope so!
Michael: Yes
