    The Hockey News Predicts The Vancouver Canucks’ 2025–26 Season

    Oct 9, 2025, 00:00
    With the 2025–26 season only a couple of days away, The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks site have officially made their predictions for how the team’s season will go. Let us know if you agree or disagree with our takes in the comment section of this article.  

    Who will lead the Canucks in points? 

    Adam Kierszenblat, Site Editor: Elias Pettersson 

    Izzy Cheung, Deputy Site Editor: Quinn Hughes 

    Kaja Antic, Abbotsford Canucks Writer: Elias Pettersson 

    Nicolleta Panos, Abbotsford Canucks Writer: Quinn Hughes

    Michael Traikos, Managing Editor, THN: Elias Pettersson 

    Who will lead the Canucks in goals?  

    Adam: Brock Boeser 

    Izzy: Elias Pettersson 

    Kaja: Brock Boeser 

    Nicolleta: Evander Kane 

    Michael: Brock Boeser 

    Who will be the Canucks’ team MVP? 

    Adam: Quinn Hughes

    Izzy: Quinn Hughes

    Kaja: Quinn Hughes

    Nicolleta: Thatcher Demko

    Michael: Quinn Hughes

    Who will be the Canucks’ unsung hero? 

    Adam: Marcus Pettersson 

    Izzy: Teddy Blueger 

    Kaja: Aatu Räty

    Nicolleta: Conor Garland  

    Michael: Kevin Lankinen 

    Which Canuck will have a breakout season?  

    Adam: Aatu Räty

    Izzy: Drew O’Connor 

    Kaja: Linus Karlsson 

    Nicolleta: Linus Karlsson 

    Michael: Nils Höglander 

    Who will be the best Canucks defenceman not named Quinn Hughes?  

    Adam: Marcus Pettersson

    Izzy: Filip Hronek 

    Kaja: Victor Mancini 

    Nicolleta: Marcus Pettersson 

    Michael: Filip Hronek 

    How many NHL debuts will the Canucks have? 

    Adam: 1

    Izzy: 2 

    Kaja: 3

    Nicolleta: 6… 7 

    Michael: 2

    How many hits will Kiefer Sherwood make? 

    Adam: 469

    Izzy: 327

    Kaja: 396

    Nicolleta: 273

    Michael: 475

    Who will lead the Canucks in PIMs? 

    Adam: Evander Kane

    Izzy: Tyler Myers

    Kaja: Evander Kane/Tyler Myers

    Nicolleta: Tyler Myers

    Michael: Evander Kane

    What will the Canucks’ final record be? 

    Adam: 42–30–10, 94 points  

    Izzy: 47–28–7, 101 points   

    Kaja: 46–28–8, 100 points 

    Nicolleta: 48–26–8, 104 points

    Michael: 42–27–13, 97 points

    Will the Canucks make the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs? 

    Adam: “Sure why not” 

    Izzy: Yes

    Kaja: Yes, wildcard

    Nicolleta: Hope so! 

    Michael: Yes 

