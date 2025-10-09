The Hockey News Predicts The Vancouver Canucks’ 2025–26 Season

With the 2025–26 season only a couple of days away, The Hockey News - Vancouver Canucks site have officially made their predictions for how the team’s season will go. Let us know if you agree or disagree with our takes in the comment section of this article.

Who will lead the Canucks in points?

Adam Kierszenblat, Site Editor: Elias Pettersson

Izzy Cheung, Deputy Site Editor: Quinn Hughes

Kaja Antic, Abbotsford Canucks Writer: Elias Pettersson

Nicolleta Panos, Abbotsford Canucks Writer: Quinn Hughes

Michael Traikos, Managing Editor, THN: Elias Pettersson

Who will lead the Canucks in goals?

Adam: Brock Boeser

Izzy: Elias Pettersson

Kaja: Brock Boeser

Nicolleta: Evander Kane

Michael: Brock Boeser

Who will be the Canucks’ team MVP?

Adam: Quinn Hughes

Izzy: Quinn Hughes

Kaja: Quinn Hughes

Nicolleta: Thatcher Demko

Michael: Quinn Hughes

Who will be the Canucks’ unsung hero?

Adam: Marcus Pettersson

Izzy: Teddy Blueger

Kaja: Aatu Räty

Nicolleta: Conor Garland

Michael: Kevin Lankinen

Which Canuck will have a breakout season?

Adam: Aatu Räty

Izzy: Drew O’Connor

Kaja: Linus Karlsson

Nicolleta: Linus Karlsson

Michael: Nils Höglander

Who will be the best Canucks defenceman not named Quinn Hughes?

Adam: Marcus Pettersson

Izzy: Filip Hronek

Kaja: Victor Mancini

Nicolleta: Marcus Pettersson

Michael: Filip Hronek

How many NHL debuts will the Canucks have?

Adam: 1

Izzy: 2

Kaja: 3

Nicolleta: 6… 7

Michael: 2

How many hits will Kiefer Sherwood make?

Adam: 469

Izzy: 327

Kaja: 396

Nicolleta: 273

Michael: 475

Who will lead the Canucks in PIMs?

Adam: Evander Kane

Izzy: Tyler Myers

Kaja: Evander Kane/Tyler Myers

Nicolleta: Tyler Myers

Michael: Evander Kane

What will the Canucks’ final record be?

Adam: 42–30–10, 94 points

Izzy: 47–28–7, 101 points

Kaja: 46–28–8, 100 points

Nicolleta: 48–26–8, 104 points

Michael: 42–27–13, 97 points

Will the Canucks make the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Adam: “Sure why not”

Izzy: Yes

Kaja: Yes, wildcard

Nicolleta: Hope so!

Michael: Yes

