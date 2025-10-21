Joseph LaBate’s Journey Back To The Vancouver Canucks

March 28, 2017 marks the last time Joseph LaBate wore a Vancouver Canucks jersey during the NHL’s regular season. Tonight, October 21, 2025, will be his first time donning Canucks colours in eight years, six months, and 23 days. Let’s take a look at where LaBate’s journey has taken him since his last time playing as a Canuck.

After the 2016–17 season, his last as a Canuck, LaBate spent the next year with the Utica Comets — Vancouver’s AHL affiliate at the time. During his last season in Utica, he scored six goals and five assists in 39 games played. Some of his teammates on this Utica team included current Canucks Guillaume Brisebois and Thatcher Demko, as well as former Canucks prospect Kole Lind.

From there, LaBate parted ways with the Canucks organization, joining the Belleville Senators of the AHL. LaBate stayed with Belleville from the 2018–19 season to 2020–21, collecting a total of 25 goals and 27 assists in 151 games played. In his first season with the AHL Senators, LaBate put up 106 PIMs.

The 2021–22 season saw LaBate shift to his third AHL team in five years. He spent this year with the Milwaukee Admirals, scoring five goals and seven assists in 56 games. It was during this season that LaBate registered his career high in PIMs at the AHL level, tallying 121. Milwaukee also made the playoffs this year, during which LaBate put up a goal and an assist in nine games.

After spending the 2022–23 season with the Chicago Wolves, LaBate switched things up and headed to the KHL to spend a season with Barys Astana. This was his first and only stint with a European team throughout his career, as he actually made his return back to the NHL the season after. With Barys Astana, LaBate put up eight goals, 10 assists, and 53 PIMs in 49 games.

The 2024–25 season saw LaBate return to North America, as the forward signed a one-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets organization. He spent most of the season with the Cleveland Monsters in the AHL, scoring eight goals and 13 assists in 51 games. LaBate also played in six games with the Blue Jackets throughout the year, grabbing an assist and logging 10 PIMs.

LaBate’s journey with the Canucks continues tonight, after spending over eight years away from the organization, when the team takes on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 4:00 pm PT.

