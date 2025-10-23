Abbotsford Canucks Bring Back Calder Cup Champion On One-Year Deal

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed forward Jujhar Khaira to a one-year contract. The 31-year-old played a key role for Abbotsford last season during their Calder Cup championship. Initially drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in 2012, Khaira has played 337 games in the NHL and 190 in the AHL during his career.

After starting last year with the Syracuse Crunch, Khaira was traded to the Canucks on March 8, 2025. During his time with Abbotsford, the Surrey-born forward recorded eight points in 17 regular-season games, followed by nine points in 24 playoff games. Khaira also recorded 29 shots during the Calder Cup Playoffs, which ranked 11th on the team.

After four straight on the road, the Canucks return to the Abbotsford Centre for their home opener on October 24. Before puck drop, there will be a special ceremony featuring a banner raising honouring the 2025 Calder Cup championship. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT and can be viewed on FloSports.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks Adam Foote Gives Detailed Answer Regarding Elias Pettersson's Recent Ice Time

Canucks Mix-Up Lines As Boeser Returns Versus The Predators

Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 11

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.