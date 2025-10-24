Does Alex Wennberg Make Sense As A Canucks Trade Target?

The Vancouver Canucks are currently in a challenging situation. Due to injuries, their center depth has been depleted, which has played a significant role in the team losing their last two games. With the calendar about to flip to November, it is clear that the Canucks need some help down the middle if they want to have success during the 2025-26 season.

One player whose name has hit the rumour mill is San Jose Sharks center Alex Wennberg. According to a report by Satiar Shah of Sportsnet 650, the 31-year-old could be available this season via trade. Overall, the fit makes sense as Wennberg has been a successful middle-six center during his career.

The question is, would Wennberg fit into Vancouver's lineup? Without going into too much detail, the simple answer is yes. He can win faceoffs at a decent rate (47.5 this year), play on the second power play, and be a consistent playmaker in the middle-six. Overall, Wennberg checks off a lot of boxes, which is why the fit makes sense.

While there are a lot of positives associated with Wennberg, there are also some unknowns that are important to discuss. The big one is, can he be a second line center for this team? With Filip Chytil out for an unknown amount of time, any acquired center would need to fill this role in order to maximize the value of whatever trade package the Canucks would have to send.

Wennberg's ability to adapt to Vancouver's system will also be a question mark. Vancouver and San Jose play very different styles, which would take some time for the current Sharks center to learn. Based on the teams Wennberg has played for in the past, this should not be a major issue, but it is something to consider given how San Jose's current system is set up.

Last, and maybe most important, is cost. At the moment, there is a reluctance around the league to part with first-round picks due to what is considered a very strong 2026 NHL Draft class. With multiple teams needing a second-line center, the Canucks need to be careful not to get into a bidding war, as it could mean sacrificing key picks and prospects in the future.

Ultimately, Vancouver is currently stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to potential trades. They can either give up future assets to try and make the team better in the short term, or play out the season and see if their younger forwards like Max Sasson, Arshdeep Bains, Linus Karlsson and Aatu Räty can become key pieces in their lineup. Add in pressure from a fanbase that has only seen playoff hockey twice in the past 10 seasons, and it creates an even more complicated situation that the Canucks must maneuver.

Based on management's track record, it would not be surprising if Wennberg was on the roster before the trade deadline. While they do have a 4-4-0 record, Vancouver has not had an ideal start to the season, and needs to find a way to add some offence to its lineup after starting the year averaging just 24.8 shots a game. If the price makes sense, Wennberg is the type of player who could have a significant impact if added to the Canucks roster.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

The Stats Behind Game #8: Predators 2, Canucks 1

Inefficient Power Play Remains A Big Storyline As The Vancouver Canucks fall 2-1 To The Nashville Predators

Abbotsford Canucks Bring Back Calder Cup Champion On One-Year Deal

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.