Marcus Pettersson Looking Forward To First Full Season With The Vancouver Canucks

Marcus Pettersson is projected to play a key role for the Vancouver Canucks during the 2025-26 season. The 29-year-old defenceman was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in February and was instantly able to step into a top-four role for the remaining 31 games of the campaign. Whether at even strength or on the penalty kill, Pettersson's defensive ability will make Vancouver a difficult team to face this coming season.

While Pettersson has already spent a few months playing for the Canucks, he only recently completed his first training camp with the organization. This year's training camp took place in Penticton, where Pettersson had a chance to work with not just current players on Vancouver's roster, but also the organizations prospects. As Pettersson said, he is confident coming out of training camp and ready to make an impact in his first full season with the Canucks.

"I think mid-season, I've gone through it before, said Pettersson. When you come in mid-season to a new team, new faces, you kind of get thrown into the fire right away. So I think it's healthy that I brought that now. Even if I would have come now, I still got to get to know the guys and get to know the system. I think I feel like now I have a little bit of a head start on that. It's always tough to fit in with a new group and to get to know new guys and say bye to old friends and stuff like that, but I think this group has welcomed me well, and I get along with everybody."

With training camp officially over, Vancouver is now in the pre-season which include six games against three Pacific Division rivals. The pre-season is a great opportunity for younger players to show why they deserve a spot on the roster, while also providing fans a glimpse at what to expect for the coming year. While his spot on the team is already guaranteed, that isn't slowing down Pettersson who is focused on ensuring he is ready for what will be a long 2025-26 campaign.

"Just be ready right away. It's been a long summer for us. I think what we showed in Penticton was the pace is really high. I think everybody was excited to get going. And as for games. I think that we need to try to play our game. I don't think I'm going to the pre-season thinking differently than I do a regular season. Trying to play my game and get the reps in. There's always a different tempo to a game than what it is in practice. So good to get your legs underneath you."

One of the big storylines heading into the pre-season is younger players pushing for spots on the main roster. This includes Elias Pettersson, Victor Mancini and Tom Willander, who could all see time on the blue line with the Canucks this year. For Pettersson, this internal competition is beneficial as it ensures that everyone on the team must be at their best to maintain their position on the roster.

"I think it's a real positive. I think it's really healthy competition. I think for the young guys, it's good help to have healthy competition, but for veterans too. Where you see young guys coming in, pushing for spots, and playing their game and doing everything they can to take a roster spot. Love what I see from a lot of guys. Love what I hear from a lot of guys who are trying to make it hard for everybody, coaches and management to not put them in the lineup. So I think it's really healthy for everybody, and I think we saw that in Penticton."

Throughout his time with the organization, Pettersson has been praised for his leadership ability both on and off the ice. He wore an "A" during a game last season and was one of the assistant captains for Vancouver's pre-season game against the Calgary Flames. Ultimately, Pettersson prides himself on being a leader who helps some of the younger players who are trying to take the next step in their careers.

"Try to lead by example. Do all the things the right way. I think for a young guy to come in, it's always tough. Kind of jittery, and maybe hold your stick tight sometimes. But I don't think they need to worry about that. I think everybody here is here for a reason. Try and tell them that you're here for a reason. Just play your game. Just listen. Try to be a sponge. Listen to the coaches, listen to older players, where maybe they give you tips and tricks about small stuff out there that plays into our system. And, yeah, like I said, just be a sponge."

Looking ahead to this season, Pettersson is excited to work with his new head coach, Adam Foote. The two have already built a strong relationship as Foote managed the defence last year as an assistant coach for the Canucks. According to Pettersson, Foote is a strong leader whom he is excited to work with for the foreseeable future.

"It's the same person. You know, he can implement his standards and his game style. I don't think we're trying to reinvent the wheel, where we changed everything, but I like a lot of the tweaks and a lot of the emphasis that he puts on the team. But, like I said, he's the same person still, and I love that. I think he's a great leader. He's a great human being, and I love his leadership."

Based on his deployment last season , it is clear that Vancouver will rely heavily on Pettersson throughout the campaign. He most likely will be on the first penalty kill unit and face plenty of hard matchups against the oppositions top lines. If Pettersson can once again be a rock on the blue line, it will go a long way in helping the Canucks get back to the playoffs.

