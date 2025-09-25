    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 7

    Sep 25, 2025, 16:00
    Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to PWHL Vancouver, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered! 

    Episode seven of Hockey, Actually centres around the WHL, featuring thoughts from The Hockey News - WHL and Canucks site editor Adam Kierszenblat. The three THN writers discuss the Vancouver Giants’ off-season hires, Canucks prospects in the WHL, and more. 

    1:00 — Vancouver Giants New Hires + Season Preview

    • 4:30 — Season Opener Recap 
    • 6:10 — What to Expect from Parker Burgess 

    10:45 — 2025 NHL Draftees on the Giants

    • 11:05 — Burke Hood
    • 12:47 — Cameron Schmidt 

    14:10 — Giants Players to Watch 

    • 14:20 — Aaron Obobaifo 
    • 15:07 — Tyus Sparks 

    16:02 — Gavin McKenna to the NCAA

    • 17:35 — Will McKenna go 1st Overall in the 2026 NHL Draft? 

    20:49 — Canucks in the WHL 

    • 21:58 — Parker Alcos 
    • 22:59 — Braeden Cootes
    • 31:28 — Sawyer Mynio 

    33:58 — Abbotsford D-Core 

    36:13 — Canucks Training Camp Standouts 

    • 36:32 — Vilmer Alriksson 
    • 37:07 — Braeden Cootes
    • 37:25 — Nikita Tolopilo
    • 38:47 — Tom Willander

    42:03 — Canucks Breakout Candidates

    • 42:47 — Nicolleta’s Pick
    • 43:10 — Adam’s Pick
    • 44:50 — Izzy’s Pick 

    3 Standouts From The Vancouver Canucks’ Second Pre-Season Game Of 2025–26

    Nils Höglander Leaves Canucks Pre-Season Game Versus The Flames

    5 Vancouver Canucks To Watch In Pre-Season Game 2 Vs. Calgary

    Watch Episode 7 Here: 

    Previous Episodes: 

    Episode 6

    Episode 5

    Episode 4

    Episode 3

    Episode 2

    Episode 1

    Photo Credit: Izzy Cheung - THN 

