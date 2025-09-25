Vancouver Canucks Podcast Rundown: Hockey, Actually, Episode 7

Hockey, Actually is a hockey podcast covering all things related to Vancouver’s hockey scene. From the Vancouver Canucks, to PWHL Vancouver, to the Abbotsford Canucks, co-hosts and The Hockey News reporters Izzy Cheung and Nicolleta Panos have you covered!

Episode seven of Hockey, Actually centres around the WHL, featuring thoughts from The Hockey News - WHL and Canucks site editor Adam Kierszenblat. The three THN writers discuss the Vancouver Giants’ off-season hires, Canucks prospects in the WHL, and more.

Continue reading for timestamps as well as a link to episode seven.

1:00 — Vancouver Giants New Hires + Season Preview

4:30 — Season Opener Recap

6:10 — What to Expect from Parker Burgess

10:45 — 2025 NHL Draftees on the Giants

11:05 — Burke Hood

12:47 — Cameron Schmidt

14:10 — Giants Players to Watch

14:20 — Aaron Obobaifo

15:07 — Tyus Sparks

16:02 — Gavin McKenna to the NCAA

17:35 — Will McKenna go 1st Overall in the 2026 NHL Draft?

20:49 — Canucks in the WHL

21:58 — Parker Alcos

22:59 — Braeden Cootes

31:28 — Sawyer Mynio

33:58 — Abbotsford D-Core

36:13 — Canucks Training Camp Standouts

36:32 — Vilmer Alriksson

37:07 — Braeden Cootes

37:25 — Nikita Tolopilo

38:47 — Tom Willander

42:03 — Canucks Breakout Candidates

42:47 — Nicolleta’s Pick

43:10 — Adam’s Pick

44:50 — Izzy’s Pick

Watch Episode 7 Here:

Previous Episodes:

Episode 6

Episode 5

Episode 4

Episode 3

Episode 2

Episode 1

