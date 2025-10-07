"I Believe In The Team We Have Here": Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin Speaks To The Media Ahead Of The 2025-26 Regular Season

The 2025-26 regular season is officially here. Over the next few days, all 32 teams will hit the ice and start their quest for the 2026 Stanley Cup. One team that is under a lot of pressure this season is the Vancouver Canucks, who are looking to get back to the playoffs after a one-year absence.

Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin met with the media to discuss a variety of topics. Based on prediction models, experts feel that Vancouver will be in the Wild Card hunt by the end of the year. When asked if the Canucks are a playoff team, Allvin sounded confident that Vancouver would be able to bounce back this season.

"I believe in the team we have here, said Allvin. "We all know the parody of the league and the condensed schedule and health, but we're very excited about the group we have here. More so, how they've come together, and how they've bought into the coaches and how we want to play, and they seem to have enjoyed coming to The rink. There has been a lot of laughs, and coming together as a team has been important for Adam (Foote). I give the players a lot of credit."

A big story heading into the year is 18-year-old Braeden Cootes. After a strong training camp and pre-season, the 2025 first-round pick has earned a spot on the opening night roster and is scheduled to make his debut when the season opens on October 9. As Allvin explained, while there is excitement when it comes to Cootes, the organization is focused on doing everything they can to ensure he develops properly.

"I think we owe it to Braeden. He earned his way to be here today, and looking like he's playing on Thursday. But I think we've got to be a little bit careful here and evaluate as we go along. No difference from what we have done since he earned his first game in Seattle and continues to earn another day. So he's young, but he's playing a very mature game, so we'll see her as we move along."

As for a strength of the roster, that would be the goaltending tandem of Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen. Both have shown they can be reliable starters in the NHL, with Demko having finished top-10 in Vezina voting twice during his career. The big question, however, is health, which Allvin touched on while discussing the Canucks' goaltenders.

"With a healthy Thatcher Demko, in my opinion, is one of the top goalies in the league, and Kevin Lankinen showed last year that he's capable of being a top goalie as well. So obviously that helps. We're pleased with our back end and the competition there that we have. So obviously that helps a lot."

To wrap up his media availability, Allvin was asked about younger players from the Abbotsford Canucks who earned roster spots this year. Arshdeep Bains, Linus Karlsson, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, Aatu Räty and Elias Pettersson were all on the season-opening roster after spending the majority of the 2024-25 season in the AHL. As Allvin explained, while it is great that these players made the roster, they now need to show that they are ready for full-time jobs in the NHL.

"I think the mental part. Coming up and playing a couple games, and for them, realizing what do we do here to in order to stay here long term. I think that's one thing that I recognize is, this off-season, how they prepare themselves. Coming in with a little bit more swagger and understanding that every day you're going to earn it. As Adam (Foote) has mentioned to them, you're not getting judged on goals and assists. You're getting judged on how you play within the system and play for the team. And I think once you learn to take each step, things will come your way, and eventually you get to points."

While every season is important, there is a significant amount of pressure on Vancouver heading into the 2025-26 campaign. If the Canucks miss the playoffs again, it could mean sweeping changes throughout the organization at the end of the year. One way to achieve their season goal is by having a strong start, which includes winning their home opener on October 9 against the Calgary Flames.

