Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 milestones preview. In this series, we preview which players are closing in on milestones ahead of the upcoming season. In this edition, we take a look at Quinn Hughes, who will become the franchise leader in points by a defenceman this year.

Hughes very well could pass his first milestone of the season on opening night against the Calgary Flames. The Canucks captain is currently tied with Alex Edler for the franchise all-time points by a defenceman record, with both players sitting on 409 career points. Once Hughes does hit 410, he will not only become Vancouver's all-time leader in points by a defenceman, but also just the 24th defenceman in NHL history to reach the total before turning 27.

As for the Canucks all-time assists list, Hughes has the chance to be in the top five by the end of the year. He currently sits at 350 and needs 61 to pass Markus Näslund, who currently holds the fifth-place spot. Based on Hughes' success the last few seasons, he could also pass Stan Smyl (411) and Trevor Linden (415), vaulting him into third all-time by the end of the campaign.

Moving to all-time points in franchise history, Hughes is projected to finish the 2025-26 season in the top-10. Todd Bertuzzi (449) currently holds the 10th spot, but will most likely be passed by Brock Boeser (434), who is just 15 points behind. If Hughes can once again be near or above a point per game, he will pass notable names like Bo Horvat (420), J.T. Miller (437), Toni Tanti (470) and Pavel Bure (478) while firmly solidifying himself in the top-10 for points in franchise history.

Lastly, Hughes could move into elite company when it comes to assists by a defenceman before the age of 27. The 25-year-old has 350 career assists, which ranks 13th all-time before a defender turns 27. If Hughes matches his total from last year of 60, he will pass Gary Suter (369), Erik Karlsson (392) and Dave Babych (401), and into 10th all-time among eligible defensemen.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

From The Archive: Canucks Assume Rightful Spot

Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Player Preview: Vitali Kravtsov

"His Flow Is Back!": Swedish Skills Coach Provides Update After Working With Vancouver Canucks Center Elias Pettersson During The 2025 Off-Season

In the end, the 2025-26 season could be a special one for Hughes. He will become Vancouver's all-time points leader among defensemen and will be looking to bring home Gold for Team USA at the Olympics for the first time since 1980. Hughes will also be focused on helping the Canucks qualify for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs while once again competing for the Norris Trophy.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.