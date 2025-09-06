Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Milestones Preview: Evander Kane

Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 milestones preview. In this series, we preview which players are closing in on milestones ahead of the upcoming season. In this edition, we will look to surpass some career milestones in his first year with Vancouver.

The first milestone Kane will hit this season is 300 career assists. He currently has 291, which means he needs nine to hit the mark. Once he does hit the milestone, Kane will be the 12th player from the 2009 draft class to record 300 assists, joining Victor Hedman, John Tavares and Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Up next is 650 career points, which should be attainable this year. At the moment, Kane has 617, which ranks seventh among his draft class. Once he gets his 33rd point, he will join the exclusive club, which includes Brayden Schenn, Nazem Kadri and Matt Duchene.

As for goals, Kane is closing in on 250 for his career. He currently has 326, meaning he needs 24 more to hit the milestone. Kane is currently tied with Chris Kreider for third-most goals in his draft class, with only Duchene and Tavares ahead of him.

Lastly, Kane has a chance to join the 1,000 games club this season. This milestone will rely on the 34-year-old to stay healthy the entire year, as he needs 70 more games to hit the milestone. If Kane can play 70 games this year, he will become just the third Vancouver Giants alumni to play 1,000th NHL game.

Kane is projected to play a key role in the Canucks offence this season. He has been a constant 20-goal scorer throughout his career and will need to stay healthy to give Vancouver a strong chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Ultimately, there will be some pressure on Kane to perform, especially since he is returning home for the first time in his NHL career.

