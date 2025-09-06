Vancouver Canucks Top 10 Prospects: 2025-26 Pre-Season Edition

The Vancouver Canucks are starting to build a strong prospect pool. Whether through the draft, trade or free agency, there are quite a few prospects who could make an impact at the NHL level sooner rather than later. Here is a look at the top ten prospects in Vancouver's system heading into the 2025-26 season

*Note: To qualify for this list, players must be 23 or under and have played fewer than 25 combined NHL regular-season and postseason games. Players are ranked based on age, position, potential, and overall performance during the 2024-25 season.

Honourable Mention: Riley Patterson- Niagara IceDogs, OHL

C, 6'0", 192 lbs- 125th Overall in 2024

After two seasons with the Barrie Colts, Riley Patterson was traded to the Niagara IceDogs in search of a new start. The trade is already looking like it will benefit the 19-year-old, as he will get an opportunity to play more at center rather than on the wing. With Patterson projected also to get significant time on the power play, it is possible that he records his first point-per-game season in the OHL this year.

10. Anthony Romani- Michigan State University, NCAA

C, 6'0", 185 lbs- 162nd Overall in 2024

Anthony Romani is headed to the NCAA next season to join Michigan State. With a stacked roster, it is unclear what the 20-year-old's ice time will look like, which means he could be a bottom-six player for the majority of the year. The hope is that playing against older competition will help Romani's development and make it an easier transition when he eventually moves to the AHL.

9. Wilson Björck- Colorado College, NCAA

C, 6'0", 165 lbs- 143rd Overall in 2025

The first player from the 2025 NHL Entry Draft featured on this list is Wilson Björck. The 19-year-old was a standout at Canucks development camp and is on the radar for Sweden's 2026 World Juniors team. Björck's development this season will be something to keep an eye on, as he is leaving the J20 Nationell and joining the NCAA.

8. Ty Mueller, Abbotsford Canucks, AHL

C, 5'11", 185 lbs- 105th Overall in 2023

Ty Mueller is one of Vancouver's more intriguing prospects for the 2025-26 season. The 22-year-old made his NHL debut in 2024-25 and was a key member of the Abbotsford Canucks Calder Cup championship last year. If Mueller has a strong start to the season, he could be one of the first players called up if injuries occur.

7. Sawyer Mynio- Abbotsford Canucks, AHL

LD, 6'1", 173 lbs- 89th Overall in 2023

After a successful WHL career, Sawyer Mynio looks ready to make the jump to the AHL. Based on Abbotsford's 2025-26 roster, the 20-year-old may play most of the season lower down the lineup, but should get some time on the penalty kill. Mynio should also get some games in the pre-season, as it is clear the Canucks have big plans for him in the future.

6. Alexei Medvedev- London Knights, OHL

G, 6'2", 178 lbs- 47th Overall in 2025

At the 2025 draft, Vancouver jumped at the opportunity to select goaltender Alexei Medvedev of the London Knights. The 17-year-old had a strong regular season, posting a 22-8-2 record with three shutouts as a backup. Now that Medvedev is the starter, the question is, can he lead London back to the Memorial Cup for the third straight year?

5. Ty Young- Abbotsford Canucks, AHL

G, 6'3", 181 lbs- 144th Overall in 2022

After a strong rookie campaign, Ty Young enters the year as the projected backup for Abbotsford. The 20-year-old looked strong in limited action at the AHL level last season, and could get extended time as a starter if injuries occur in Vancouver. Ultimately, Young will be a player to watch at training camp and should get some game action in this year's pre-season.

4. Kirill Kudryavtsev- Abbotsford Canucks, AHL

LD, 5'11", 200 lbs- 208th Overall in 2022

Kirill Kudryavtsev has developed into a draft-day steal for the Canucks. The 21-year-old made his NHL debut last season and was one of Abbotsford's most-used defensemen in the playoffs. While the Canucks do have some depth on the blue line, it would be shocking if Kudryavtsev does not receive a call-up sometime during the year.

3. Braeden Cootes- Seattle Thunderbirds, WHL

C, 5'11", 183 lbs- 15th Overall in 2025

With their first-round pick in the 2025 draft, Vancouver selected Seattle Thunderbirds captain Braden Cootes. The 18-year-old is a two-way center who is also one of the most completive players in the WHL. If Cootes can continue to develop as he did last year, it shouldn't be long before he finds himself a permanent spot in the Canucks middle-six.

2. Jonathan Lekkerimäki- Vancouver Canucks, NHL

RW, 5'11", 172 lbs- 15th Overall in 2022

All eyes will be on Jonathan Lekkerimäki this year as he looks to secure a full-time spot in Vancouver. The 21-year-old did play 24 games in the NHL last season, but spent part of the year being called up and sent down to the AHL. Ultimately, training camp and the pre-season will be crucial for Lekkerimäki as he will be competing with a handful of other players for spots on the main roster.

1. Tom Willander- Vancouver Canucks, NHL

RD, 6'1", 180 lbs- 11th Overall in 2023

After a successful career in the NCAA, Tom Willander is ready to make the jump to the NHL. While he may start the year in the AHL, the 20-year-old has the potential to be a top-four defenceman at the NHL level. Regardless of where he starts the season, it will not be surprising if Willander is a full-time NHLer heading into the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.