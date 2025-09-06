Predicting The Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Opening Night Forward Lines

The Vancouver Canucks are a month away from the start of the 2025-26 regular season. After missing the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, expectations are high heading into the year. While forward lines constantly change throughout a season, here is a prediction of how the Vancouver Canucks could line up on opening night.

Jake DeBrusk- Elias Pettersson- Conor Garland

One of the big questions heading into training camp is who will play with center Elias Pettersson. Based on last season, it appears Jake DeBrusk will line up on the left wing, while the right wing spot is still up for grabs. While there are a few players who could complete the trio, the player who fits the best is Conor Garland.

DeBrusk, Pettersson and Garland had success last year in limited minutes. According to Natural Stat Trick, the trio played 86:46 together and outshot their opponents 31-29. Garland and Pettersson have also developed some chemistry as the duo played 258:12 together last season while outshooting the opposition 112-94.

Evander Kane- Filip Chytil- Brock Boeser

As for the second line, a trio of Evander Kane, Filip Chytil, and Brock Boeser makes a lot of sense. On a breakout, Chytil would carry the puck into the zone and have two shooting options on his wing. There is also some built-in chemistry with Chytil and Boeser, as in 87:22 of ice time, the duo outshot their opponents 41-39 while winning the scoring chances battle 38-29.

As for Kane, he can control the slot and open up space for Chytil to move the puck around the zone. During the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, 14 of Kane's 47 shots came from high-danger areas right in front of the net. If Kane can be a nuisance around the net, this trio could have plenty of success in the offensive zone.

Nils Höglander- Aatu Räty- Kiefer Sherwood

Next up, we have the energy line of Nils Höglander, Aatu Räty and Kiefer Sherwood. This trio would cause problems on the forecheck as both Höglander and Sherwood have the speed to race after loose pucks. The line also brings some physicality as all three players had over 75 hits last season.

On top of being annoying on the forecheck, all three of these players have shown that they can be defensively responsible. This means that the Canucks could trust this trio in a matchup capacity, rather than be forced to play this line against the opposition's bottom-six. Overall, Höglander, Räty and Sherwood should mix well and provide some efficient two-way play next year.

Drew O'Connor- Teddy Blueger- Linus Karlsson

Based on the current roster, Drew O'Connor and Teddy Blueger should make up two-thirds of Vancouver's fourth line. O'Connor brings some speed in the bottom-six, while Blueger is arguably the Canucks best penalty killing forward. That leaves the final spot up for grabs, with Linus Karlsson currently the favourite to land it.

Karlsson is at the point in his career where he needs to become a full-time NHLer. He dominated in the AHL last season and was the Abbotsford Canucks leading scorer in the playoffs. Karlsson might also be a net-front option for the second power play unit thanks to his size and skill around the net.

Fans will get their first look at potential forward lines when training camp opens on September 18 in Penticton. With roster spots open for the taking, this year's camp should feature plenty of competition, with players looking to stand out from the crowd. As for the home opener, that is scheduled for October 9 when Vancouver kicks off their season against the Calgary Flames.

