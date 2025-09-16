Vancouver Canucks 2025 Training Camp Questions: Who Will Play On Elias Pettersson's Line?

Hockey is officially back as the Vancouver Canucks are about to begin their 2025 Training Camp. This year's training camp will take place in Penticton from September 18-21. Overall, there are many questions heading into training camp, including who will play on Elias Pettersson's line this year.

The Canucks have some options on how they want to build their first forward line. At the moment, the only guarantee is that Pettersson will be at center, which will most likely not change for the entire season. What isn't a guarantee is who will play next to EP40 to start the year as there are quite a few candidates who could fill out Vancouver's top line.

Starting on the left wing, the two players most likely fighting for this spot are Jake DeBrusk and Evander Kane. Heading into camp, DeBrusk may have the upper hand as he and Pettersson played together on a line last season. That being said, Kane was seen on a line with Pettersson during the informal skates at UBC over the past few weeks, indicating that the two could be looking to build some chemistry heading into the season.

Predicting The Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Opening Night Forward Lines

The Vancouver Canucks are a month away from the start of the 2025-26 regular season. After missing the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, expectations are high heading into the year. While forward lines constantly change throughout a season, here is a prediction of how Vancouver could line up on opening night.

As for the right wing, the two players who could be fighting for that position are Brock Boeser and Conor Garland. Both have spent significant time with Pettersson and found success playing beside the former Calder Trophy winner. Ultimately, both Boeser and Garland will most likely see extended time with Pettersson this year as lines constantly rotate as the season progresses.

There is also a chance that the Canucks throw a curveball and move a player to their off wing. The most likely player that this would happen to is Kane, as he has experience playing right wing during his career. Moving the 34-year-old over to right wing would set up a first line of DeBrusk-Pettersson-Kane, which should give Vancouver plenty of goal-scoring power at the top of the lineup.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

After A Strong Showing At The 2025 Prospects Showcase, Vancouver Canucks Forward Riley Patterson Could Be In Store For A Monster Year In The OHL

Vancouver Canucks Standouts From Game 2 Of The 2025 Prospects Showcase

Patterson, Obobaifo Headline Vancouver Canucks’ 3–2 Win Against The Seattle Kraken In 2025 Prospects Showcase

Lastly, two under-the-radar players who could see time next to Pettersson are Nils Höglander and Kiefer Sherwood. Both have played on Pettersson's wing and shown that they can step up when called upon to join the top six. While they most likely aren't long-term solutions, Höglander and Sherwood may be used to help jumpstart the top six if the Canucks top players aren't producing.

In the end, there are a lot of options when it comes to who will play with Pettersson this year. As mentioned, it may be a rotating cast throughout the year, with five or six players getting the opportunity to play on the first line. While the answer may not be revealed until opening night, Head Coach Adam Foote and his staff will at least give clues as to what way they are leaning when training camp opens on September 18.

2025 Training Camp Schedule:

Thursday, September 18, Doors Open 9:00 am

Friday, September 19, Doors Open 9:00 am

Saturday, September 20, Doors Open 9:00 am, Scrimmage TBA

Sunday, September 21, Doors Open 8:30 am

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.