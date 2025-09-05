Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 Season Series Preview: San Jose Sharks

Welcome back to another Vancouver Canucks 2025–26 season series preview. In this article series, The Hockey News - Canucks site previews Vancouver’s team series matchups for the season in chronological order. Last time, we looked at what the Canucks will face in the Anaheim Ducks. Today, let’s preview their season matchups against the San Jose Sharks.

2024–25 Season Stats

Team Stats:

Record: 20–50–12

Points: 52

Standings placement: 8th in Pacific Division

PP%: 18.6% (26th)

PK%: 74.2% (T-27th)

Goals:

Tyler Toffoli (30)

Macklin Celebrini (25)

Will Smith (18)

William Eklund (17)

Alexander Wennberg (10)

Assists:

William Eklund (41)

Macklin Celebrini (38)

Will Smith (27)

Alexander Wennberg (25)

Tyler Toffoli (24)

Points:

Macklin Celebrini (63)

William Eklund (58)

Tyler Toffoli (54)

Will Smith (45)

Alexander Wennberg (35)

Goaltenders:

Yaroslav Askarov

Record: 4–6–2

GAA: 3.10

SV%: .896

SO: N/A

Points: 1A

Alexander Nedeljkovic [PIT]

Record: 14–15–5

GAA: 3.12

SV%: .894

SO: 1

Points: 1G, 2A

2025 Free Agency Rundown

The Sharks’ free agency problems were very different from the rest of the NHL’s. While most organizations struggled to sign players and stay within the cap ceiling, San Jose had problems meeting the cap floor. To remedy this, they signed Adam Gaudette, John Klingberg, Dmitry Orlov, and Jeff Skinner in free agency. They also acquired Nedeljkovic and Ryan Reaves via trade, putting them at just under $75M in cap. As well, they signed Eklund to a three-year contract extension.

2025–26 Season Series Preview

There are a handful of teams whose fate for the 2025–26 season is pretty predictable, and San Jose is one of them. While the Sharks have a deep pool of young talent in Celebrini, Smith, and Eklund, in terms of playoff contention in the next season or two, it’s very unlikely that San Jose will be pushing for a Stanley Cup. This isn’t to say that they can’t surprise people in 2025–26 — with their young players’ skills, the Sharks could be capable of stringing together a healthier record than 2024–25.

Vancouver swept their season series against the Sharks in 2024–25, which was somewhat expected given that San Jose lost a total of 50 games in regulation. With that being said, the scores of all four games were only separated by one goal. The Canucks’ games against the Sharks come at relatively opportune times as well, as two of these matches are the first game in a set of back-to-backs. Collecting eight points from a Division rival would be important for a Canucsk team that needs to gain as much ground within the conference standings as possible.

2025–26 Games Against Vancouver

Game 1: November 28, 1:00 pm PT @ SAP Center

Game 2: December 27, 7:00 pm PT @ Rogers Arena

Game 3: January 27, 7:00 pm PT @ Rogers Arena

Game 4: April 11, 7:00 pm PT @ SAP Center

Season Series Preview Articles

Anaheim Ducks

Florida Panthers

Tampa Bay Lightning

Winnipeg Jets

Colorado Avalanche

Columbus Blue Jackets

Minnesota Wild

New York Rangers

Montréal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

Pittsburgh Penguins

Washington Capitals

Chicago Blackhawks

Dallas Stars

St. Louis Blues

Edmonton Oilers

Calgary Flames

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.