Golden Knights Close the Gap on Slumping Oilers in Pacific Division Race
Perry Nelson - Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 4:55 PM
Jack Eichel’s multi-goal performance propelled Vegas past a fading Edmonton squad, slashing the divisional lead and igniting a fierce battle for supremacy in the competitive Pacific standings.
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