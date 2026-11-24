Vegas Golden Knights
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Golden Knights Face Tougher Oilers Team With Key Weapon Returning
Nov 24, 2026 5:47 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 5:47 PM
The Vegas Golden Knights will face a tougher Edmonton lineup as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins returns from injury, while Zach Hyman remains sidelined.
The Vegas Golden Knights will have to deal with another weapon when they face the Edmonton Oilers.
Longtime Edmonton star Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is back.
Nugent-Hopkins, the Oilers' first overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, will return to the lineup Monday night against the Golden Knights after missing the team's last five games.
It's been a rough month for the 33-year-old forward. He took a puck off the side of his face during a November 7 game against the Vancouver Canucks. However, that wasn't what ultimately forced him out of the lineup. A subsequent undisclosed ailment kept him sidelined for Edmonton's last five contests.
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The Oilers went 2-3 without Nugent-Hopkins, with all three losses coming in their last three games. Edmonton enters this marquee Pacific Division matchup looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
Nugent-Hopkins is expected to skate on the top line alongside Connor McDavid and Kasperi Kapanen against Vegas, giving Edmonton another boost offensively.
The Golden Knights will have their hands full against an Oilers team that has given them plenty of trouble in recent years. Edmonton has won five of the teams' last six meetings, although Vegas has reason to feel confident heading into this matchup.
The Golden Knights defeated the Oilers 5-1 in their most recent visit to Rogers Place, seven months ago. Jack Eichel recorded three assists, Brett Howden added a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart turned aside 31 shots. Rasmus Andersson, Mark Stone, Jeremy Lauzon and Colton Sissons also found the back of the net.
Stone, in particular, has enjoyed success against Edmonton. The Vegas captain has 11 career goals against the Oilers, including three in his last two games against them.
However, Nugent-Hopkins isn't the only Edmonton forward worth watching.
Connor McDavid is putting together another historic season and is just five assists away from becoming the first player in NHL history to record 50 assists before December. Leon Draisaitl is also chasing another milestone, entering the matchup with 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) through 26 games.
Draisaitl needs just three more points to reach the 50-point mark and join McDavid as the only players to accomplish the feat this season.
Meanwhile, what about the frequently injured Zach Hyman?
He won't be back for this one.
Hyman, who scored a career-high 54 goals during the 2023-24 regular season, will miss at least another game. He exited Saturday's contest against the Carolina Hurricanes with a migraine and also missed Sunday's game against the St. Louis Blues.
This is either one heck of a migraine or perhaps there's another issue. Dating back to the 2024-25 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it seems Hyman just can't catch a break when it comes to injuries.
When he's in the lineup, however, his impact is undeniable. Hyman has four goals and two assists in 14 games this season. Nugent-Hopkins has four goals and seven assists in 12 games.
Edmonton will certainly welcome Nugent-Hopkins back, especially with Hyman still unavailable. The Oilers have struggled without the veteran forward, and his return gives McDavid another familiar option on the top line.
The Golden Knights have had success at Rogers Place before, but they'll be facing a dangerous Edmonton lineup that is getting an important piece back.
Vegas will look to take advantage of the Oilers' recent struggles and hand them a fourth consecutive loss.
Puck drop from Rogers Place is scheduled for 7 p.m. local time for Vegas fans.
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