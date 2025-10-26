Golden Knights Forward Tomáš Hertl Skates In His 800th Career Game

LAS VEGAS -- Tomáš Hertl might have already skated in his 800th game, if he hadn't gotten injured in a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, on March 23.

Ironically, the never-without-a-smile Czech-born forward who has quickly become a fan favorite since joining the Golden Knights, skated in his 800th game Sunday when Vegas visited Tampa to play the Lightning.

Speaking during a 1-on-1 with The Hockey News, Hertl said he had been thinking about the milestone because of the coincidence with it being against the Lightning, but said he's grateful to just reach 800 games after enduring a number of injuries during his career.

"When you play in the NHL and make your way through, my way wasn't easy, because I had some knee injuries; I missed some time," said Hertl, who will turn 32 on Nov. 12. "So, I think a guy like me or guys get through it like that with some injuries and hit a pretty nice number, I think they definitely think about it.

"They know how hard it is to get there, how big it is to grind."

Hertl, drafted 17th overall in the 2012 Entry Draft, has certainly never lacked in the grind department since making his debut in 2013.

Over 255 regular-season games, Hertl ranks 70th since Oct. 3, 2013 with 556 points, while his 255 goals rank 49th in the same span.

Since joining the Knights during the 2023-24 season, Hertl has registered 72 points (37 goals, 35 assists) in 87 games.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy knows what he has on the ice, a diverse player who can play different roles when needed, and do it seamlessly while wearing his trademark grin. But it's what he brings to the facility every day, off the ice and into the locker room, that he's come to appreciate just as much.

"Real gregarious guy," Cassidy said. "He comes in, smile on his face every day, so that part of it is awesome. He brings that into the room with the guys. He's always smiling and laughing about something, so find out what it is, maybe it'll rub off on me one day."

PLENTY OF PRIDE

Reflecting on his career, Hertl said a couple of things immediately came to mind when asked what he's most proud of as he embarks on his 13th professional season.

Most notably, the satisfaction of proving doubters wrong after injuries that left him questioning his future.

"Through my career, there is doubt," Hertl conceded. "When you have the first knee injury, like okay. But second and third, everybody is doubting you and this is kind of over for me.

"I always want to prove it, that I can come back. I can be even stronger. And I think I was kind of proving over and over the years. Even the last one, you have a slower start after injury, but you pick it up. So I'm kind of proud of it, and show other guys or people that get hurt. It doesn't mean you have some significant injury. You can come back and play great hockey."

Hertl said while he'll always cherish his time in San Jose, though the last couple of years were difficult to navigate as one of the team leaders during losing seasons. Nevertheless, he's thankful for the experiences and friendships he made.

He also knows it'll be hard to match the duration he played for the Sharks now that he's older, but is certainly thankful to be a part of the Golden Knights. From the front office, to the trainers, to the coaching staff and to the fans, Hertl didn't miss anyone when expressing his gratitude.

"I didn't know what to expect at first," Hertl admitted, taking into account the immediate rivalry San Jose forged when Vegas joined the league. "But I enjoy it so far every moment, because this locker room is absolutely amazing. This group of guys, even the couple of new, fresh faces, too.

"I'm having a lot of fun over a year and a half. There is no better feeling than hanging out with the boys."

WHAT'S NEXT

Hertl said he always enjoys burying the puck in the back of the net, helping Vegas win games, but he doesn't think about that as much as he does winning a Stanley Cup.

Hertl was with the Sharks when they advanced to the Cup Final in 2016, but lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games.

Thus, he added, there would be no better feeling than helping the Golden Knights win their second Stanley Cup, especially with a roster that's been built for this season.

"I think obviously the Stanley Cup is goal No. 1," he said. "I didn't win it (but) I was close once. Some good playoff rounds.

"But I (also) think 1000 games would be really cool, because my career wasn't some time easy, battling some injuries. You know, 800 is almost there, and 200 more is three more seasons. It seems kind of easy, but sometimes you know how hard it is to get there. So I think 1000 games, that's the one I really think, of the individual things I will be happy to do it."

