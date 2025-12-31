Capitals Notebook: Lindgren Starts, Team Will See Lineup Changes vs. Rangers

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals' lineup will look different as they return home to take home the New York Rangers in their final game of 2025.

Charlie Lindgren will get the start, with Logan Thompson expected to go on Thursday afternoon against the Ottawa Senators. Dylan McIlrath will also draw back in on defense.

Here are the projected combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Justin Sourdif-Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael-Dylan Strome-Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier-Nic Dowd-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Hendrix Lapierre-Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin-Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Puck drop is at 12:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena.