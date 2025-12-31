    • Powered by Roundtable

    Capitals Notebook: Lindgren Starts, Team Will See Lineup Changes vs. Rangers

    Sammi Silber
    Dec 31, 2025, 15:31
    Sammi Silber
    Dec 31, 2025, 15:31
    Updated at: Dec 31, 2025, 15:31

    The Capitals will look a bit different as they host the Rangers.

    Geoff Burke — Imagn Images

    WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals' lineup will look different as they return home to take home the New York Rangers in their final game of 2025.

    Charlie Lindgren will get the start, with Logan Thompson expected to go on Thursday afternoon against the Ottawa Senators. Dylan McIlrath will also draw back in on defense.

    Here are the projected combinations:

    Alex Ovechkin-Justin Sourdif-Aliaksei Protas

    Connor McMichael-Dylan Strome-Tom Wilson

    Anthony Beauvillier-Nic Dowd-Ryan Leonard

    Brandon Duhaime-Hendrix Lapierre-Ethen Frank

    Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

    Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

    Rasmus Sandin-Dylan McIlrath

    Charlie Lindgren

    Logan Thompson

    Puck drop is at 12:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena.