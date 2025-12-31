Capitals Notebook: Lindgren Starts, Team Will See Lineup Changes vs. Rangers

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals' lineup will look different as they return home to take home the New York Rangers in their final game of 2025.
Charlie Lindgren will get the start, with Logan Thompson expected to go on Thursday afternoon against the Ottawa Senators. Dylan McIlrath will also draw back in on defense.
Here are the projected combinations:
Alex Ovechkin-Justin Sourdif-Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael-Dylan Strome-Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier-Nic Dowd-Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime-Hendrix Lapierre-Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary-John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin-Dylan McIlrath
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Puck drop is at 12:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena.