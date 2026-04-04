Capitals Notebook: Protas Returns From Injury, Lineup Notes vs. Sabres

The Capitals are in a must-win situation against Buffalo.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals lineup will get a major boost on Saturday, as Aliaksei Protas is set to return from injury against the Buffalo Sabres.
Protas was hurt back on March 28 against the Vegas Golden Knights after he collided head-first with former teammate Nic Dowd.
“We were both slowing down on that play, but the push from the (defenseman) caught me off guard, because I don't think it was really needed,” Protas said. “I didn’t expect that coming from behind, that’s what pushed me forward.
“I mean, there's no great time for injuries for sure, but yeah, especially right now, when we fight for our lives,” Protas added. “You want to be out there with the boys, you want to help. It is what it is.”
In addition to Protas, Ethen Frank will also slot back in after being a healthy scratch and recovering from a lower-body injury of his own. David Kampf and Ivan Miroshnichenko will draw out as the healthy scratches up front.
Logan Thompson will make his 10th consecutive start in goal, with Charlie Lindgren expected to return to play on Sunday against the New York Rangers.
Here are the projected lines that D.C. ran with at morning skate:
Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier-Justin Sourdif-Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime-Hendrix Lapierre-Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary-Rasmus Sandin
Jakob Chychrun-Trevor van Rimesdyk
Cole Hutson-Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington is in a must-win situation as it sits three points out of a Wild Card spot and four out of third in the Metropolitan Division. Meanwhile, the Sabres will look to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2011.