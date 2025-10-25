Capitals vs. Senators Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals are in for a special night at Capital One Arena, as Alex Ovechkin plays his 1,500th career game and sits one goal away from 900 with the Ottawa Senators in town.

Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

The Capitals will get a big piece back up front, as Pierre-Luc Dubois draws back into the lineup. after missing the last five games with a lower-body injury. Meanwhile, Rasmus Sandin remains out on defense, though he skated on his own on Saturday and is trending in the right direction.

Charlie Lindgren will get the start after Logan Thompson played on Friday.

Here are the projected combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Hendrix Lapierre-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

- Alex Ovechkin sits one goal away from 900 as he skates in career game No. 1,500. The 40-year-old scored his 899th goal on Friday in the team's 5-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

- Pierre-Luc Dubois has fared quite well in his career against the Senators, picking up nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 24 total outings against Ottawa.

- Tom Wilson leads the Capitals with 11 points this season and has points in all but one game to open the year.

- Dylan Strome and John Carlson are riding five-game point streaks.

- The power play also has goals in five straight contests.