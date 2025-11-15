How The Capitals Can Get Back On Track vs. New Jersey

We've seen a lot recently about "trusting the process." And while a recent win for the Washington Capitals against the Carolina Hurricanes was hoped to be a statement that the team was finally clicking, Thursday’s loss to the Florida Panthers seemed to be more of the same thing we've seen this year so far.

The schedule doesn't get any easier going forward, as tonight's match-up against the New Jersey Devils will be yet another test for a Capitals team still struggling to find its footing in this early season.

This year's Devils team currently sits atop the Metropolitan division, as well as possessing the second-best points percentage in the league. They are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

They have very good special teams (currently 7th in power play and 6th on the penalty kill), and have a respectable 3.35 goals-for per game average so far. In goal, Jake Allen has kept the team backstopped after an early season injury to starter Jacob Markstrom, and currently has a .914 save percentage.

This is a incredibly solid New Jersey Devils team, but they are certainly not unbeatable. And it's a perfect opportunity for the Capitals to bounce back against a strong team, and show they are a squad to be taken seriously.

Here are my keys to the game.

Capitals have to be the better team at 5 on 5

We'll come back to special teams, but as I mentioned earlier, the Devils are a very strong team on the power play, and have a solid PK unit as well. As we all know, the Capitals have struggled at both so far this season.

At 5 on 5 however, the Capitals have a better team. Washington has allowed the fewest goals in the league at 5 on 5, and also have scored more at full strength than New Jersey. The Capitals also generate more shots and scoring chances at 5 on 5 than the Devils.

None of this is to say that the Devils are a bad team at 5 on 5 necessarily. But the stats paint a picture that if Washington plays a disciplined game and plays to their strengths at 5 on 5, they can get the better of New Jersey on the scoreboard.

All of this is on one fact, which is...

Special teams must be at their best

Even considering the loss of Jack Hughes to an off-ice dinner-related injury, the Devils are still an very good team on the man-advantage. While they sit at 7th with a 25% conversion rate, they are only slightly behind Boston and Chicago, and a good showing on the man-advantage will be a key to their success against a Washington team that has been struggling on the penalty kill (currently ranked 27th).

It goes without saying that the Capitals will have to be nearly perfect on the PK tonight. The loss of Jack Hughes will certainly help Washington, but this is a deep New Jersey team and they will have no problem finding scoring elsewhere if the Caps aren't on top it them.

It likely isn't going to be an easy night on the power play for Washington either.

Washington's 29th ranked power play will be put to the test against the 6th ranked penalty kill of New Jersey. The same New Jersey that currently is tied with the Islanders for the league lead in shorthanded goals. The same New Jersey team that also has the second-fewest number of penalty minutes so far this season.

5 on 5 will be critical for Washington's success, and if New Jersey plays to their strengths, they likely won't give Washington too many chances on the power play anyway. But, if the Caps want to make their lives easier and prove that their power play is improving, scoring on the man-advantage will certainly help.

Trust the process

Yes, I'll repeat what's been said again and again right here. If the Capitals play to their strengths and tighten up their special teams, they absolutely can beat this Devils team. They proved as much when they beat the Carolina Hurricanes earlier this week.

The Devils are a near-perfect 7-0-1 at home so far this season, but are 5-4-0 on the road. While obviously still a winning record, they are not as immortal away from the Meadowlands it seems.

The biggest key to Saturday's game will be for Washington to stay out of the penalty box. In doing so, they will not only nullify a potent power play unit, but also potentially keep the game at 5 on 5, where they are proving to do the most damage so far this season.