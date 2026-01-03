Protas Out For Capitals vs. Blackhawks With Lower-Body Injury

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals will be without Aliaksei Protas on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks, as the forward is being held out while dealing with a lower-body injury.

Protas was banged up in Thursday's loss to the Ottawa Senators, taking a hard spill into the boards after being taken down by Artem Zub and later taking a shot to the ankle.

The 24-year-old was on a five-game point streak and had points in seven of the last eight outings entering Saturday's contest.

With Protas out, Sonny Milano will draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last handful of games. Anthony Beauvillier will take Protas' place on the top line right wing with Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome.

Here are the combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Connor McMichael-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

Ethen Frank-Nic Dowd-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Hendrix Lapierre-Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren