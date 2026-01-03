    • Powered by Roundtable

    Protas Out For Capitals vs. Blackhawks With Lower-Body Injury

    Sammi Silber
    Jan 3, 2026, 23:45
    Sammi Silber
    Jan 3, 2026, 23:45
    Updated at: Jan 3, 2026, 23:45

    The Capitals will be without a key member of the top-6 on Saturday against Chicago.

    WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals will be without Aliaksei Protas on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks, as the forward is being held out while dealing with a lower-body injury.

    Protas was banged up in Thursday's loss to the Ottawa Senators, taking a hard spill into the boards after being taken down by Artem Zub and later taking a shot to the ankle.

    The 24-year-old was on a five-game point streak and had points in seven of the last eight outings entering Saturday's contest.

    With Protas out, Sonny Milano will draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last handful of games. Anthony Beauvillier will take Protas' place on the top line right wing with Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome.

    Here are the combinations:

    Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

    Connor McMichael-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

    Ethen Frank-Nic Dowd-Ryan Leonard

    Brandon Duhaime-Hendrix Lapierre-Sonny Milano

    Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

    Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

    Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Logan Thompson

    Charlie Lindgren