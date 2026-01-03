Protas Out For Capitals vs. Blackhawks With Lower-Body Injury

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals will be without Aliaksei Protas on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks, as the forward is being held out while dealing with a lower-body injury.
Protas was banged up in Thursday's loss to the Ottawa Senators, taking a hard spill into the boards after being taken down by Artem Zub and later taking a shot to the ankle.
The 24-year-old was on a five-game point streak and had points in seven of the last eight outings entering Saturday's contest.
With Protas out, Sonny Milano will draw back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the last handful of games. Anthony Beauvillier will take Protas' place on the top line right wing with Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome.
Here are the combinations:
Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier
Connor McMichael-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson
Ethen Frank-Nic Dowd-Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime-Hendrix Lapierre-Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary-John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren