Strong Fight Gives Washington Capitals Important Win Over Florida Panthers, 4-3.

"I thought [Thompson] was really, really sharp tonight and the thing that I appreciate about LT again, first shot goes in, and he fought tonight," Carbery said. "He fought and battled, even though again it's like looks up one shot one goal against. Like 'Really, is this my luck right now?' And so what does he do? He just flips it and goes, 'Okay, I've got to dig in and make the next save, and I've got to keep fighting and keep fighting and try to whatever happens here, whether pucks go in the back of the net, whether I get a bad bounce, I'm going to keep fighting and make the next save for our group.' And I thought he did a real good job of that."