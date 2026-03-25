Takeaways: Capitals Can’t Get Going In Loss to Blues

The Washington Capitals did a lot of the right things so Tayler against the St. Louis Blues to kick off their three-game road swing. However, it wasn’t enough, and ultimately, a lack of offense led to a 3-0 loss.
Here are the takeaways.
The Capitals got off to the start they wanted in St. Louis, but it was difficult to find a way past Joel Hofer, who was locked in and sharp from the moment the puck dropped.
That’s when a power play can be beneficial in wearing down the defense and goaltender, but Washington’s woes on the man advantage continued as the team struggled to generate a lot of high-quality looks.
While there were a handful of chances, Hofer was on top of it, and ultimately, the Capitals went 0-for-2 on the power play, which also failed to bring about momentum for D.C. in general.
Despite some chances, Washington just couldn’t solve Hofer, and there wasn’t a big push in the third as D.C. managed just 14 shots on goal.
Minutes after Jimmy Snuggerud put St. Louis up in the second, Ryan Leonard took a high hit from Otto Stenberg along the boards, and took matters into his own hands to not only stick up for himself, but inject some life into the group.
Leonard and Stenberg had a fair bout where the Capitals rookie was able to get some good hits in while attempting to spark his group, and it also served as a statement that he isn’t afraid to stand up for himself and respond.
The 21-year-old now has two career fights under his belt, and it helped wake up his group, too.
In the third, Pierre-Luc Dubois took down Robert Thomas and received a match penalty for intent to injure.
With Washington in the throes of an unlikely playoff push and the schedule opening up, Logan Thompson’s been able to pick up more starts, and it’s a move that’s paid off as he continues to give D.C. the best chance to win.
Thompson finished the night with 24 saves on 26 shots.