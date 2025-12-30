Takeaways: Capitals Come Up Short In Loss To Panthers

The Washington Capitals got off to the start they wanted and got what they were looking for from their offense, but ultimately, a lack of discipline did D.C. in against the Florida Panthers.

Tom Wilson and Dylan Strome had three-point nights, but an inability to maintain momentum led to a 5-3 loss to Florida.

Here are the takeaways from the defeat.

Tom Wilson Breaks Out, Dylan Strome Stays Hot To Spark Offense

It'd been a bit since Tom Wilson last scored, and as he awaits news on whether or not he made Team Canada, he made his presence known in Florida early and often.

Wilson struck just 3:53 minutes into the opening frame, though Florida responded and took the lead shortly after withtwo

and then on the power play near the end of the first, he scored his second of the night and 19th of the season to even the game 2-2.

He wasn't done there, though, as he helped set up Dylan Strome, who'd already picked up two helpers on both of Wilson's goals, in the third period to cap off a three-point night for both of them.

Wilson leads Washington with 37 points through 38 games so far this season, and Strome now has points in five straight games as he eclipsed the 30-point mark.

It was a much-needed breakout game for both top-6 forwards as the Capitals continue to look for more consistency up front.

While Washington had its chances, it wasn't enough though, as the team couldn't maintain control of the game.

Lack Of Discipline & Consistency Costly For Capitals, Late Rally Comes Up Short As Power Play Goes 0-for-6

It was a penalty-filled game from the get-go, and ultimately, a lack of discipline made things more difficult for D.C.

Sam Reinhart struck in the first on a power play, and then, minutes after taking a 3-2 lead in the third, Washington took another penalty, resulting in a goal for Brad Marchand just as power-play time expired.

Though the Capitals got an opportunity to respond with their own man advantage soonafter, Ryan Leonard got called for holding, putting an end to the 5-on-4 chance.

Though only Reinhart's goal counted against the penalty kill, the lack of discipline ultimately helped pull the Panthers back into the game and turn the tide in the third as Washington stepped off the gas.

With just under seven minutes to go in regulation, the Capitals got caught tired at the end of their shift, and Aaron Ekblad capitalized on a defensive breakdown to give Florida a late lead.

While Washington got a late power play for a chance to tie things up late, D.C. couldn't replicate its success from earlier in the night and ultimately went 1-for-6 on the man advantage as the Capitals were held mainly to the perimeter.

Sam Reinhart then backhanded one down the ice to seal the win with an empty-netter.