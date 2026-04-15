Takeaways: Capitals Edge Blue Jackets In What Could Be Ovechkin's Sendoff

The Capitals captain had an assist in a 2-1 win over Columbus.
Alex Ovechkin didn't linger on Tuesday at Nationwide Arena.
After his Washington Capitals secured a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, with him setting up the game-winner on the power play, Ovechkin celebrated with his teammates as fans from both teams made it to their feet, offering one final ovation with the regular season said and done.
He then made his way to the bench quickly, clapping and saluting the crowd one last time, before heading down the tunnel, not giving any time for goodbyes or handshakes or sendoffs.
In what could be the last game he plays in a Capitals sweater, he got the win, coming full circle against the same team he made his memorable NHL debut against 21 years ago.
Here are the takeaways.
Ovechkin Gets Sendoff In Columbus Amid Questions About NHL Future
Alex Ovechkin still remains undecided on his NHL future, but playing in what could be his final NHL game in Columbus, he got quite the sendoff.
Several Capitals fans made the lengthy trip to Ohio to catch one final glimpse of greatness this season, which could be the last as he ponders retirement in the summer. As time ticked down, fans again, as they did Sunday, asked for "one more year" while belting out "Ovi" chants from the stands.
The 40-year-old gave them a fun final showing, though, putting up a team-leading four shots, 12 attempts, two hits and an assist through 18:24 minutes.
Chychrun Extends Scoring Lead Among Defensemen With Game-Winner, Ovechkin Fittingly Factors Into PPG
The Capitals were tied going into the final four minutes of regulation, and going to a late power play, needed something to get two points. Enter Alex Ovechkin.
Ovechkin, using his presence alone to pull away Columbus' defense, allowed for Jakob Chychrun to open up at point position. From there, Chychrun wired a shot home past Jet Greaves for his 26th goal of the season, the most among NHL defensemen this season.
With the secondary assist on the power play, Ovechkin finished the season with 32 goals and 32 assists for 66 points in 82 games, marking the first time since 2017-18 he appeared in all 82 games.
Clay Stevenson Shuts Door, Beauvillier Helps Spark Capitals Offense
With Tuesday's game no longer a must-win, several players got a chance to play in the finale, and one was call-up Clay Stevenson, with Charlie Lindgren ending the season day-to-day.
Stevenson was solid in his return to the NHL, putting up 27 saves on 28 shots for the win.
Washington relied on Stevenson early in the game, as the Blue Jackets dominated in shots early and went up 1-0 in the first on a goal from Boone Jenner. Ultimatly, though, Anthony Beauvillier sparked the offense.
Trevor van Riemsdyk found Beauvillier for a breakaway, and No. 72 made no mistake, deking to put home the game-tying goal.