Takeaways: Capitals Fall Flat, Puck Luck Costly In Loss To Kraken

The Washington Capitals had their chances early, but notably, missed out on three empty-net layups to start things off against the Seattle Kraken. After that, they'd find themselves in a 3-0 hole going into the third period.
While the tide started to turn in D.C.'s favor in the final 20 minutes of play, the Capitals found life too late, and saw puck luck go the other way, in a 4-1 loss to Seattle.
Here are the takeaways as Washington's woes continue and the team sits five points out of third in the Metro and eight points out of the second Wild Card spot.
The Capitals had their looks, but ultimately, it was the Kraken's game from the moment the puck dropped.
Seattle controlled the play and tempo early, outshooting D.C. 13-4 through the opening 20 minutes of play. Jakob Chychrun and Ethen Frank both had chances at an empty net early, but Chychrun missed, and Vince Dunn shut down Frank's chance.
Jared McCann then helped the Kraken capitalize on an early power-play chance to give the team a 1-0 lead going into the second.
Though Washington started to show some life in that middle frame, the bounces didn't go D.C.'s way, as McCann scored his second of the game after a rebound ended up right on his tape in front, giving Logan Thompson no chance.
Minutes later, Jordan Eberle struck on a rebound to put Seattle up 3-0 going into the third period, where the Kraken also led 21-14 in shots on goal.
In the third period, McCann completed his hat trick, but ultimately, the Capitals would get a call that went in their favor after a high-sticking, double-minor penalty was called beforehand, leading to the goal being taken off the board and a four-minute power play for Washington.
There, Alex Ovechkin finished off a picture-perfect passing play from Ryan Leonard and Jakob Chychrun to pull D.C. within two. It marked his 22nd goal of the season, and he now has points in four of his last five games.
While Ovechkin's goal gave the Capitals a spark and led to some urgency, though the team failed to capitalize on two additional power-play chances and ultimately, went 1-for-5 on the night.
To make matters worse, the Kraken would restore the three-goal lead on another tough break for Washington, as Ryker Evans' feed across the crease went off backchecking Tom Wilson's skate and past Logan Thompson.
That late tally killed the momentum and hopes for a rally, and ultimately, with Matty Beniers snuck behind the defense and made it 5-1 late as a lack of puck luck and inability to finish on key chances led to the 5-1 defeat.
The Kraken had gotten another goal from Ryan Winterton, but it was taken off the board for goaltender interference.