Takeaways: Capitals Lose Control In Rough Loss To Senators

Through the first 20 minutes of play on Thursday, it seemed like the new year was starting out the perfect way for the Washington Capitals. It wasn't sustainable, though, and it came back to bite D.C. in a disappointing loss.

Washington gave up a two-goal lead, and ultimately, couldn't rally back in a 4-3 defeat to the Senators.

Here are the takeaways:

Justin Sourdif Makes Statement, Power Play Stays Hot As Capitals Get Off To Perfect Start

It couldn't have been a better start to action for the Capitals on Thursday, as they came out buzzing and playing a physical, commanding game against Ottawa.

Washington dominated in the first, managing 16 shots and allowing just six. A big reason for their success in the opening 20 minutes was rookie Justin Sourdif.

Sourdif took a big hit in front early on to help set up Tom Wilson for his fifth goal in the last three games. Minutes later, Sourdif turned up the physicality, taking down Thomas Chabot with a massive check before answering the bell and going toe-to-toe in a fight with Drake Batherson.

Meanwhile, the Capitals' power play also stayed hot to make it a 2-0 game entering the second. After a big hit on Ryan Leonard, Dylan Strome took the puck and made some impressive individual moves before rocketing a shot home from long-range. Strome now has points in six of the last seven games, and the power play has converted in four of the last five outings overall.

While it was a promising start, it wasn't sustainable.

Capitals Lose Control Of Game Halfway Through

After getting off to the perfect start, the Capitals started to get sloppy, and it proved costly.

After surrendering just six shots to the Senators in the first, Washington couldn't maintain its strong puck management and let Ottawa back in the game. The Capitals fell victim to several miscues and couldn't sustain serious pressure, and Ottawa took advantage, outshooting D.C. 15-7.

Nick Jensen struck roughly eight minutes into the second, and with 28 seconds left on the clock in the frame, Ridly Greig's bid bounced off Logan Thompson and in to make it a 2-2 game entering the third. The Senators picked up right where they left off, and David Perron gave the Senators a 3-2 lead just two minutes into the final frame.

It was a deflating turn of events for the Washington, who couldn't force its way back into the contest, losing momentum, being unable to generate much in the offensive zone and also taking a couple of costly penalties in the final frame.

New-Look Second Line Of Protas-Sourdif-Wilson Sparks Capitals Late, But Not Enough In Lackluster Finish

With Washington needing a spark, Spencer Carbery deployed Sourdif, Wilson and Aliaksei Protas, and the trio went to work late to even things up at 3. Sourdif had his second assist for his second consecutive multi-point game, while Wilson added to his point total and Protas extended his point streak to five games. He has six goals in his last eight games, too.

While that gave D.C. some life, Ottawa struck right back, as Fabian Zetterlund rushed down ice and scored his 10th of the season minutes later to restore the lead for the Senators with 2:22 minutes to go.

Despite the Capitals' attempt to rally, it wasn't a strong enough rally, and the push came too little, too late as D.C. lacked urgency consistently through 60.