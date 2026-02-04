Takeaways: Capitals' Rally Falls Short In Loss To Flyers

The Washington Capitals had the urgency they'd been looking for, but when it came to special teams, the spark wasn't there, and it cost them two big points against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Anthony Beauvillier kept D.C. in it, but a late power play was the difference in an eventaul 3-2 loss.
Here are the takeaways from the defeat.
The Capitals found themselves down 2-0 to the Flyers in the second, with Philadelphia shutting things down and Dan Vladar locked in.
Ultimately, it was Anthony Beauvillier who stepped up to pull D.C back into the fight.
On the penalty kill, Beauvillier went on a 2-on-1 with Aliaksei Protas, playing in his 300th career game. He sent over a perfect pass to Protas, who beat Vladar for his first shorthanded goal of the season. It marked Beauvillier's first career shorthanded assist, and it sparked some much-needed life back into the Capitals bench.
Then, in the third, Beauvillier got to the front and buried a rebound to even the score for Washington. He has goals in back-to-back games and three goals in his last six overall.
While Washington was able to tie it, the Flyers got a late power-play chance and made the most of it, as Jamie Drysdale's point shot made it through traffic for a 3-2 lead.
On the flip side of the special teams battle, Washington went 0-for-1 on the power play.
The Capitals tried to rally, but ultimately, it wasn't enough in the loss, as Vladar stood tall, stopping 26 of 28, while Rasmus Ristolainen iced the game with an empty-netter late.
With Logan Thompson still on the shelf and Charlie Lindgren out through the break with injury, the Capitals called on Clay Stevenson to make back-to-back starts with two huge points on the line.
The 26-year-old was solid and did what he could with 18 saves on 21 shots, but it wasn't enough to lead D.C. to a win.