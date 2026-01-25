Takeaways: Capitals See Flashes Of Brilliance, But Lack Of Discipline Costly In Loss To Oilers

The Washington Capitals were seconds away from their first back-to-back wins since the start of December and had flashes of play that they hadn't seen in the past few weeks. It wasn't enough, though, against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.
Despite an impressive showing from Charlie Lindgren, and some late heroics from Dylan Strome and Connor McMichael, a lack of discipline and too much back-and-forth, along with a hat trick and six-point night from Evan Bouchard, led to a 6-5 overtime loss.
Here are the takeaways as the Capitals earn a point on the road:
It took some time for the Capitals to get on the board with a shot, and when they finally did, they made it count.
After Evan Bouchard made it 1-0 in the final minute of the first, Aliaksei Protas responded 22 seconds later, picking up a loose puck in front and sliding it past Connor Ingram to make it a 1-1 game entering the second. It marked his second goal in as many games.
Just 4:13 into the middle frame, Bouchard struck again, but Edmonton held the lead for just 2:37 minutes before Hendrix Lapierre got the puck up to Justin Sourdif, who pulled off a deceptive play before calling his own number and evening the score. He now has points in three straight outings.
Later in the frame, Anthony Beauvillier put home his 10th of the season to end Ingram's night and give Washington a 3-2 lead going into the third.
There, a lack of discipline would complicate things.
After taking three penalties in the second, and making their way through with some big kills, the Capitals fell into more penalty trouble in the final frame, and it would cost them.
Trevor van Riemsdyk took a high-sticking call just seconds before Jakob Chychrun's carry-over penalty came to start the third, and after that, Sourdif would draw a double-minor high-sticking penalty that set D.C. up for a four-minute power play.
However, just two seconds into the opportunity, Tom Wilson took a tripping penalty off the draw, leading to 4-on-4 for two minutes, where Bouchard walked in to complete his first career hat trick.
Dylan Strome was able to restore the lead after Washington went back to the power play, marking the first time in eight games that the team scored at least four goals, but after that, Matt Roy's hooking penalty led to the Oilers' fifth power play of the night. There, Connor McDavid finally broke through on Charlie Lindgren to make it 4-4.
The urgency went up then for D.C., and a late power play wouldn't be completely for naught, as, at the end of an opportunity, Connor McMichael cashed in on his own rebound in front, finally knocking in the puck out of mid-air after three prior opportunities to make it a 5-4 game.
While Charlie Lindgren, who had come up with some impressive stops on McDavid and company over the course of the game, was strong, it wasn't enough to completely shut the door. The Capitals couldn't clear the zone, and Zach Hyman received a picture-perfect pass to the front from McDavid with just over 30 seconds to go to force overtime.
There, McDavid went on a breakaway not once, but twice, and finished the job on his second opportunity following a bad turnover for the win.
The Capitals also lost a key defenseman early on, as Rasmus Sandin was injured at the end of the opening frame.
With just over 10 seconds left, Curtis Lazar sent Sandin hard into the boards. Already in pain from that, he stayed in the play, and came up with a huge block on a Ty Emberson point drive that sent him hard to the ice.
Sandin ultimately needed help off the ice, and Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin helped him to the bench before he limped down the tunnel.
Though he tried to return for the second, Sandin did not take a shift, and after a conversation with athletic trainer Jason Serbus, went back down the tunnel and did not return due to what's being called a lower-body injury.
- Hendrix Lapierre looks like a brand-new player after scoring his first goal of the season in Calgary. Made a lot of great plays and passes, and just looks like he's found some confidence.
- Tom Wilson picked up two assists to extend his point streak to three games.
- John Carlson picked up two assists to extend his point and assist streak to three games.
- Jakob Chychrun's helper on Dylan Strome's power-play goal was his 300th career NHL assist.