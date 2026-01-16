Takeaways: Capitlas Find Life Too Late In Loss To Sharks

Shortly after Strome's goal, Dmitry Orlov beat Jakob Chychrun to the puck along the boards, and after Nic Dowd ran into Chychrun, found Zack Ostapchuk in front to even the score at 1. Just 1:26 later, Pavol Regenda stripped Strome of the puck and fed a streaking Collin Graf to give the Sharks the 2-1 lead. It took just 1:20 minutes for Regenda to get one of his own and extend the lead to 3-1.