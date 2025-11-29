Takeaways: Chychrun, Capitals Storm Back To Top Maple Leafs

WASHINGTON — Never count out Jakob Chychrun.

The Washington Capitals weren't looking like they were going to get the result they wanted as they trailed the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0. Then, a furious late rally, and Chychrun heroics, led to a 4-2 victory.

Here are the takeaways from D.C.'s third straight win:

Caps' Early Goal Waved Off As Leafs Strike First, Forcing D.C. To Comeback

Just 21 seconds into the game, the Capitals were on the board — or so they thought. Anthony Beauvillier's shot to the front was trickling past Joseph Woll, and Dylan Strome tapped it in. While he celebrated, the officials immediately waved it off.

Per the situation room, the referee had blown his whistle to stop play before Strome put the puck in, and after review, the goal was waved off.

It was a deflating moment for Washington, who was dominating in shots and chances over the course of the night.

Minutes later, Morgan Rielly later scored the game-opening goal for the Maple Leafs off a sharp-angle shot from the corner that beat Logan Thompson, who couldn't get set fast enough, and set the tone for the first part of the night as Toronto eventually went up 2-0 setting the stage for a comeback.

Capitals Regulars Rally Back, Chychrun Stays Hot To Play Hero

The Capitals did find their touch later on and in the second, cut the deficit to one, as Connor McMichael buried Tom Wilson's rebound on a subsequent scramble in front.

McMichael now has points in three straight games and nine points in his last eight games overall. Meanwhile, Wilson extended his point streak to four games and is on pace for 82 points this season.

Then, with just under seven minutes left in regulation, Dylan Strome charged into the offensive zone and stuck with the puck before finding Alex Ovechkin camped out in front. Ovechkin then found Anthony Beauvillier lurking backdoor for the tap-in to even the score at 2.

Then, with just minutes left, Jakob Chychrun fired home his 10th goal of the season to give D.C. the lead. It marked his fifth straight game with a goal and extended his point streak to 10 games.

Tom Wilson iced the game with an empty-netter with 1.3 seconds to go.

Power Play Still Needs Work, Thompson Comes Up Big

As has been the story, Washington continues to struggle on the man advantage, and it proved costly on Friday.

Trailing 1-0, the power play came up empty, and then, after time expired, John Carlson fumbled the puck in the defensive one and turned it over to Auston Matthews, who found Matthew Knies all alone in front to make it 2-0.

Washington would get another opportunity in the second, but again, couldn't get much going. Ultimately, the Capitals went 0-for-2 on two chances that they really needed to convert on, and now, the team is without a PPG in three of its last four outings.

Overall, offensively to start, it was just an off night for D.C. Washington wasn't really connecting on its passes, the puck was bouncing quite a bit and Joseph Woll was also hard to beat, not giving much of anything. There were also one too many turnovers that led to odd-man rushes, but Logan Thompson came up big in the victory, with