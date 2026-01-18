Takeaways: Chychrun Shines, But Capitals Stumble In Loss to Panthers

WASHINGTON — Jakob Chychrun did what he can to pull the Washington Capitals into the fight against the Florida Panthers. Ultimately, though, it wasn't enough.
While Chychrun struck twice, defensive breakdowns and a slow start proved to be the different in yet another loss to a team fresh off a back-to-back, this time 5-2 to the Panthers.
Here are the takeaways:
It took some time for the Capitals to find their footing against Florida, being outshot 8-1 through the first half of the opening frame and 14-4 overall while trailing 1-0 after 20 minutes. It also didn't help that Connor McMichael's game-opening goal was waved off for offside.
Then, in the second, Jakob Chychrun took the reins.
Chychrun struck on the power play to even the score, and minutes later, struck again on a rocket of a point shot. He leads all NHL defensemen with 17 goals this season.
The 27-year-old has points in three of his last four games, with defensive partner John Carlson setting him up for both tallies.
After going up 2-1 in the second, the Capitals dealt with a couple of defensive breakdowns that led to Florida restoring the lead.
After a top scoring chance for D.C. at one end, Sam Bennett got to the front of the crease and was left uncovered before turning and catching the puck in front and firing it past Logan Thompson.
Then, minutes later, a delay of game penalty put Washington on the penalty kill, where too much traffic in front led to a point shot from Uvis Balinskis beating Thompson.
Thompson was strong and kept his team in it as the Capitals attempted to rally, but they couldn't get much going in the third as Florida iced the game late with back-to-back empty-net goals.