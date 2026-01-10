Takeaways: 'MLS' Line Shines Again, Ovechkin Stays Hot As Capitals Surge Past Blackhawks

The Washington Capitals have struck gold with the "MLS" line, and they recaptured that immediate spark once again in Chicago.

The Connor McMichael-Justin Sourdif-Ryan Leonard combination stepped up again, and Alex Ovechkin stayed hot to power D.C. to a 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Here are the takeaways from the win.

'MLS Line' Shines

The Capitals saw their second line break out against the Anaheim Ducks, and stuck with it again on Friday for the third straight game. And, after a quiet night back on Wednesday, generated quite a bit on Friday.

Ryan Leonard paved the way for that trio with two assists, setting up Connor McMichael for a breakaway strike before helping get the puck to the net to help Justin Sourdif get on the board with a tap-in.

That line combined for five points on the night, and it also generated quite a few high-danger chances. They seem to have sustainable chemistry, and ultimately, it helped pave the way for a win and spark Washington over the course of 60 minutes.

Alex Ovechkin Stays Red-Hot

And, of course, Alex Ovechkin had to put an emphasis on the scoring for D.C., and stayed red-hot in the win.

Late in the third period, Ovechkin went on a 2-on-1 with Aliaksei Protas and called his own number, scoring his 19th goal of the season and extending his goal-scoring streak to three games. The 40-year-old has four goals in that span.

Ovechkin is one goal away from his record 21st 20-goal season. He's never finished a season without at least 20, and now has 916 in his career.

Capitals' Strong Start Paves Way For Win, Logan Thompson Stands Tall

What also helped was that the Capitals got off to the start that they wanted to.

Anthony Beauvillier got on the board just minutes in with his ninth goal of the season, capitalizing on a deflection to give D.C. the early lead. Minutes later, Connor McMichael scored, and then, to close out the first, Ethen Frank got on the board to make it a 3-0 game.

While the Blackhawks had more shots in the opening frame, Logan Thompson held his ground with 10 saves and helped shut things down, stopping 23 of 24 to end a personal four-game losing streak.

Overall, it was that strong start that set the tone, and then, the consistency through the rest of the night that led to two points.

Capitals Shut Down Bedard In Return, Special Teams Still Needs Work

Washington was able to shut down Connor Bedard in his return from injury, and did a solid job of defending and taking care of business in front of a sharp Thompson.

The penalty kill also did a solid job, going 3-for-4.

However, the power play continues to need work. The Capitals went 0-for-3 and need to generate some more chemistry at 5-on-4.