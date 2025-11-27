Takeaways: Ovechkin's Big Night Helps Capitals Edge Jets

Wednesday was all about Alex Ovechkin.

The Washington Capitals captain is no stranger to big nights against the Winnipeg Jets, and it was no different on Thanksgiving Eve, as he was honored in a pregame ceremony and scored en roue to a huge win over the Jets.

Here are all the takeaways.

Alex Ovechkin Comes Up Big

It comes as no surprise that Alex Ovechkin took over the game.

After being honored with a custom trophy and painting in a pregame ceremony with his family and teammates, Ovechkin got to work to put the game back in D.C.'s hands.

After Gabriel Vilardi pulled Winnipeg back into the game and evened the score in the second period, Ovechkin got hold of the puck in the offensive zone, spun and lobbed one toward the net that ended up beating Eric Comrie and putting the Capitals back in front.

It marked Ovechkin's 908th career NHL goal, his 11th of the season and his ninth this month. He also has 15 points through 12 games through November so far.

Jakob Chychrun, Defense Continue To Chip In

There's just no stopping Jakob Chychrun right now.

The 27-year-old has been an absolute force to be reckoned with on the blue line, and got on the board once again on Wednesday. With a rocket from the point that went bar-down, Chychrun picked up his ninth goal of the season, tied with Cale Makar for the most by a defenseman so far, while extending his goal-scoring streak to four games and point streak to nine.

Not only did Chychrun stay hot, but the Capitals also got yet another goal from John Carlson, who's up to 22 points in 23 games as scored on a one-timer from the high slot to get D.C. on the board.

With two goals by defensemen on Wednesday, the Capitals now have 21 goals from the blue line this season, which lead the NHL.

Charlie Lindgren Steps Up

The Capitals also got a big showing from Charlie Lindgren, who got the start with Logan Thompson having played Monday and D.C. wanting to give him another start befor ea lengthy road swing.

The 31-year-old goaltender had a strong showing, stopping 16 of 19 en route to what marked his third straight win.