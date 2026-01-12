Logo
Washington Capitals
Powered by Roundtable
Takeaways: Ovechkin Stays Hot, But Capitals Fall To Predators cover image

Takeaways: Ovechkin Stays Hot, But Capitals Fall To Predators

Sammi Silber
1h
Partner
271Members·3.3KPosts
sammi@THN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Sammi Silber
1h
Updated at Jan 12, 2026, 03:52
Partner
Steve Roberts — Imagn ImagesSteve Roberts — Imagn Images

Playing shorthanded without Jakob Chychrun and Tom Wilson, the Washington Capitals did their best to finish their Mentors’ Trip on a high note. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough in a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.

Here are the takeaways

Alex Ovechkin Hits 20 Goals Again, Stays Hot To Make History

Alex Ovechkin made history once again, scoring from his office on a 5-on-3 for his 20th goal of the season at age 40.

It marks the 21st 20-goal season for Ovechkin, as he extended his scoring streak to four games.

Ethen Frank Gives Capitals Life, But Rally Falls Short

With the Capitals trailing 3-1 after giving up two quick goals early on in the third, Ethen Frank stepped up.

Frank, who scored his first NHL goal exactly one year ago in Nashville, got on the board again after an excellent entry from Dylan Strome, who has points in nine of the last 13.

The Caps winger had a team-leading five shots, but it wasn’t enough to fuel a rally in the loss.

Justin Sourdif Leaves With Injury

The Capitals also got tough news on the injury front, as Justin Sourdif did not return to play after sustaining a lower-body injury.

Game Day