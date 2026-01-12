Takeaways: Ovechkin Stays Hot, But Capitals Fall To Predators

Playing shorthanded without Jakob Chychrun and Tom Wilson, the Washington Capitals did their best to finish their Mentors’ Trip on a high note. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough in a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.
Here are the takeaways
Alex Ovechkin made history once again, scoring from his office on a 5-on-3 for his 20th goal of the season at age 40.
It marks the 21st 20-goal season for Ovechkin, as he extended his scoring streak to four games.
With the Capitals trailing 3-1 after giving up two quick goals early on in the third, Ethen Frank stepped up.
Frank, who scored his first NHL goal exactly one year ago in Nashville, got on the board again after an excellent entry from Dylan Strome, who has points in nine of the last 13.
The Caps winger had a team-leading five shots, but it wasn’t enough to fuel a rally in the loss.
The Capitals also got tough news on the injury front, as Justin Sourdif did not return to play after sustaining a lower-body injury.