Takeaways: Penalty Kill & Slow Start Costly As Capitals Up Short In Loss To Mammoth

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals did what they could to rally back against the Utah Mammoth; it just came too little, too late.
While the power play found a much-needed spark, a slow start to action paved the way for an eventaul 3-2 loss.
Here are the takeaways.
The Capitals weren't ready when the puck dropped, and it cost them in the long run.
Washington spent the majority of the first defending, all the while racking up 10 shot blocks within the first 10 minutes of play. The team ended the night with 31 blocks, as the Mammoth took control and dominated early and often.
All the while, the Capitals couldn't generate much on goal, struggling to win board battles and get the puck up ice. Though they found their game as time went on, it was too little, too late, as they were left trailing and clawing back over the course of the game.
Washington found a late spark in the third after coming within one and did all they could, but Karel Vejmelka stood tall as Utah fended off the rally.
Washington did get the spark it needed on the power play, though, as Pierre-Luc Dubois stayed hot and Ryan Leonard got back on the scoresheet to help D.C. go 2-for-2 on the night.
Both scored on similar shots, beating Karel Vejmelka blocker side from the bottom of the right circle. It ended a lengthy dry run for the Capitals' power play, which went 0-for-10 coming out of the break.
While the power play converted, the penalty kill went 0-for-2 as Mikhail Sergachev and JJ Peterka struck for the Mammoth, with Sergachev's goal beating Thompson through traffic while Logan Thompson accidentally knocked in a shot from Peterka that'd went off the posts.
It was even tougher with the Capitals missing two key members of the PK; Aliaksei Protas was out for personal reasons, and John Carlson missed his fourht straight game with a day-to-day,, lower-body injury.