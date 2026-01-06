Takeaways: Sourdif, Capitals Outlast Ducks In Wild Win

WASHINGTON — It was a wild Monday night at Capital One Arena, featuring hats aplenty, fisticuffs and newfound life for the Washington Capitals.

Justin Sourdif had his first career NHL hat trick and five points total, Connor McMichael had four assists and the Capitals held on to outlast the Anaheim Ducks, 7-4. Brandon Duhaime and Dylan McIlrath both also fought Jacob Trouba and Ross Johnston, respectively.

Here are the takeaways.

Capitals Strike Gold With McMichael-Sourdif-Leonard Line To Fill Wilson & Protas' Voids

Running 11 forwards and seven defensemen with both Tom Wilson and Aliaksei Protas out, coach Spencer Carbery put Connor McMichael and Ryan Leonard with Justin Sourdif, and that line found instant chemistry.

McMichael found Sourdif for two quick goals in the first, and then, Sourdif helped set up Leonard in a second-period surge. Leonard returned the favor to help his fellow rookie complete his first NHL hat trick.

Sourdif has points in three of his last four games, with nine points over that span. Meanwhile, Leonard is on a four-game point streak and has put up seven points in his last seven games and 25 on the season, good for fourth among all NHL rookies. McMichael's four-point gives him six points in his last four games and puts him on pace for 47 points.

Beyond the production, the trio was skating hard, in control and very much in sync, feeding off one another and utilizing their speed to their advantage.

Capitals Step Off Gas Late In Second, Recover For Win

After going up 5-1, Washington took a step back and started to get a bit sloppy, leading to the Ducks sneaking back int the game.

Alex Killorn got to the front and went uncovered, picking up a pass from behind the net before sniping a quick shot past Charlie Lindgren. Just 1:!6 later, Jacob Trouba scored off a point shot to pull Anaheim within two.

Beckett Sennecke made it 5-4 in the third, but Charlie Lindgren stood tall, stopping 40 of 44, while John Carlson and Alex Ovechkin buried empty-netters to secure the win.

Alex Ovechkin Ends Goal Drought, Breaks Another NHL Record Besides His Own

After Sourdif's line got to work, Alex Ovechkin helped add to the fun, firing home a wrist shot from his office to make it a 5-1 game. It marked Ovechkin's 16th goal of the season and 913th of his career, and it also put an end to a four-game goal drought.

Then, to add to his already-impressive resume, he broke another NHL record, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most home games with a goal (349).

He struck again on the empty net to hit 17 goals on the season.