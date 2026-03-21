Takeaways: Thompson Shuts Door, Leonard & Hutson One-Two Punch In Win Over Devils

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals' tilt wiht the New Jersey Devils turned into something of a goaltending clinic on Friday, with Logan Thompson and Jake Allen exchanging highlight-reel stops over the course of 60 minutes. Ultimately, Thompson prevailed.
Thompson shut the door with 31 saves on 32 shots and Ryan Leonard and Aliaksei Protas scored en route to a 2-1 victory over the Devils.
Here are the takeaways from the win.
Logan Thompson Puts On Show
The Capitals saw Jake Allen put on a show in the Devils net, but they got just a strong a showing from Logan Thompson en route to the win.
Thompson was cool and collected in the net and came up with several big saves, including a handful on the front door and some quick glove grabs. He helped hold off a late rally, too, as Aliaksei Protas iced the game with an empty-netter late.
The 29-year-old finished the night with 31 saves, including 18 in a wild third period.
Ryan Leonard Stays Hot
Ryan Leonard and Cole Hutson are going to be a one-two punch on the Washington Capitals for years to come, and Friday's win over the Devils was further proof to that.
Leonard got on the board in impressive fashion, coming off the bench, catching a puck out of mid-air and dropping it on his tape before sniping a quick shot past Jake Allen for a 1-0 lead.
Leonard now has goals in five of his last eight games and is the first Capitals rookie since Alex Ovechkin to hit the 15-goal mark.
Cole Hutson Continues To Shine
In addition to Leonard, his rookie counterpart and longtime friend and teammates Cole Hutson also shined in his second NHL game to help D.C. to a win.
Hutson worked wonders with the puck to generate multiple scoring opportunities and was strong defensively and got physical — including with Jack Hughes.
His poise and confidence also continues to show, and he's been a difference-maker in helping the Capitals with entries and generating high-danger chances.