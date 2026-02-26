Takeaways: Thompson, Van Riemsdyk Step Up As Capitals Shake Off Rust In Win Over Flyers

WASHINGTON — It was a bit of a rocky return to full speed for the Washington Capitals, but they got there eventually — and in large part, thanks to Trevor van Riemsdyk.
Van Riemsdyk scored the late game-winner for the Capitals, who not only had to get back into the rhythm of game action after the two-week Olympic break, but had to do it without two key players in Tom Wilson and John Carlson, in 3-1 victory over the Flyers.
Here are the takeaways from the win, which pulls D.C. within two points of a playoff spot.
The Capitals didn't get off to the start they'd hoped for against the Flyers, having spent a good amount of the first in the defensive zone while struggling to generate much offensively. All the while, they were missing Tom Wilson due to illness and John Carlson as he deals with a day-to-day, lower-body injury.
Ultimately, though, Washington was able to flip the script later in the first, after being down 8-1 in shots on goal. It started to connect more on their passes, pick up more speed and generate more zone time and pressure.
Late in the third, with the game tied 1-1, Van Riemsdyk got to the front and buried a feed from Declan Chisholm for his second of the season and first since Oct. 25 to make it a 2-1 game. It marked his sixth career game-winner.
The penalty kill also stepped up in the final minute after Nic Dowd took a late delay of game penalty, with Aliaksei Protas icing the game with an empty-netter. He hit the 20-goal mark for the second consecutive year with the goal.
Logan Thompson may have backed up for the majority of his time in Milan Cortina, but he didn't feel rusty going into his first start out of the break, thanks to having practiced with 22 of the world's best players for two weeks.
And there was no rust at all as he returned to the crease, as he came up with big stops and helped shut down the likes of Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov.
The 29-year-old, celebrating his birthday, finished the night with 23 saves on 24 shots. His save on Michkov in the third was also a turning point that the team built on.
Wednesday was an important day for Lapierre, who found out before the game that he'd be remaining up with the big club as the extra forward with Sonny Milano having been placed on waivers as the odd man out.
And, with Wilson fighting illness, Lapierre drew into the lineup, and he made the most of his role on the fourth line with Brandon Duhaime and Nic Dowd.
The 23-year-old was a standout presence, generating offense and playing a strong two-way game. He was also physical, throwing his weight around and making a statement, including landing a big hit on Noah Cates early on.
Then, late in the second, Lapierre found Rasmus Sandin coming off the bench, placing a backdoor pass perfectly on his tape to give D.C. its first goal of the game.
Lapierre has three points in his last eight games, and as he starts to get into the rhythm, he's been more noticeable on the forecheck, too.
- The Beauvillier-Sourdif-Frank line was an effective trio, generating a number of chances and good pressure over the course of the game.
- Aliaksei Protas also hit the 20-assist mark.
- Jakob Chychrun picked up an assist and has nine points in his last six games.