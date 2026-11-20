Washington Capitals
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Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 3:43 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 3:43 AM
A sluggish start and three quick goals doomed Washington on Thursday, forcing a goaltender swap as the struggling Capitals failed to halt their slide against Buffalo.
Another early deficit led to Logan Thompson being pulled and the Washington Capitals were unable to fight back against the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-3 loss — extending their skid to four games.
The Capitals allowed three goals in the first 10:11 of the contest, including two within 25 seconds, leading to Charlie Lindgren stepping in for the final two and a half periods. Despite the change at the back end, the Capitals failed to get any closer than two goals down.
Both Washington and Buffalo entered Thursday with skids of three and five games, respectively, opening the door for either side to get back on the right track.
Tom Wilson dropped the gloves just one second into the contest and took down Sam Carrick to ignite the Capital One Arena crowd.
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The energy would be short-lived as Jack Quinn opened the scoring by cutting inside off a drop off from Noah Ostlund and sniped one past Logan Thompson just under four and half minutes into the contest.
Buffalo doubled its lead before the midway mark of the first period on a Rasmus Dahlin wraparound goal just 20 seconds into its first power play of the night after a Jack St. Ivany roughing.
“[Wilson] steps up for us, has an unbelievable fight, guys are out there working, playing physical. Some huge hits early. Feels like guys have a lot of jump, and then it's like we blank and we're down two,” defenseman Jakob Chychrun said. “We're being tested right now, there's no doubt about it. I think we just need to stick with it, continue to find ways to drag ourselves out of this funk we're in, because it's a long stretch now of not playing great hockey, and it's going to take each and every one of us.”
That lead extended to three just seconds later with former Capital Beck Malenstyn getting one past Thompson and forcing Charlie Lindgren to take over for the remainder of the evening.
“I don't know how many first shot goals, you can't script this stuff,” Carbery said about Thompson’s play. “I've never seen a goalie of his caliber and as good as he is, and all of a sudden the first shot of the game is a weird situation where last game some guy’s coming down Main Street… We have a say in what happens, but next thing you know it's in the back of the net, shot one, and his head’s spinning.”
Alex Tuch answered back on a solo chance against his former club less than a minute later to stop the bleeding and put the Capitals on the board.
Buffalo capitalized once more in the first during a stint of 4-v-4 as Lindgren’s attempt to poke a puck missed as Zach Benson poked it past him.
A quiet second period seemed like an improvement for Washington, until an interference call on Pierre-Luc Dubois gave the Sabres’ special teams an opportunity to end the period and Tage Thompson took advantage in the final seconds to extend the Buffalo lead to four goals.
Cole Hutson and Ryan Leonard injected some life into the Capitals on a power play before the midway point of the third period as the latter sniped one in on special teams.
Less than a minute later, Boone Jenner poked in a puck from underneath Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to trim the deficit to two goals with over 10 minutes to play.
“I thought we did a better job as the game went on of getting to the net, getting pucks and bodies to the net. It's the little things that we've been talking about all year,” Tuch said. “It just has to start when we drop the puck, and can't wait until we're down by a couple to start playing our game.”
Alex Ovechkin registered the primary assist on Jenner’s goal, marking his 763rd assist and setting a new Capitals franchise record.
The Capitals pulled Lindgren with over three minutes remaining, but failed to get any closer than two goals in the end.
A second Quinn goal sealed the contest with less than a minute left and extended the Washington losing streak to four games.
“We're trying to do the right thing, and we're making some big mistakes,” Carbery said. “Today was a little bit unlucky… Even though they keep getting kicked and we can't buy a break right now, we will keep working and we will keep fighting. And that's not going to change tomorrow in the film room, at practice, and we will find a way to create our own breaks and start on time and not put up a crooked number and try to get out of a first period, even in 0-0.”
Despite the results, Tuch said that veterans and leaders need to lead the way with a winning style of hockey for 60 minutes.
“I think winning hockey, that style of hockey's contagious,” Tuch said. “Not only just winning, but the style of play is contagious. So us as leaders, we have to make sure we're doing a better job of it, not just vocalizing it, but leading by example.”
Washington heads back on the road to face the Boston Bruins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
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