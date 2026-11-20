“[Wilson] steps up for us, has an unbelievable fight, guys are out there working, playing physical. Some huge hits early. Feels like guys have a lot of jump, and then it's like we blank and we're down two,” defenseman Jakob Chychrun said. “We're being tested right now, there's no doubt about it. I think we just need to stick with it, continue to find ways to drag ourselves out of this funk we're in, because it's a long stretch now of not playing great hockey, and it's going to take each and every one of us.”