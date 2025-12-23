Tom Wilson, Rasmus Sandin Out For Capitals vs. Rangers

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals will be without two key players against the New York Rangers, as Tom Wilson and Rasmus Sandin will miss Tuesday's contest.

Wilson is dealing with an illness and did not take part in morning skate. He was intially listed as a game-time decision, along with the rest of the lineup.

The 31-year-old has 34 points in 36 games this season and has points in two of his last three outings. He is also a hopeful to make Team Canada.

Meanwhile, Sandin is out with an upper-body injury. He has two goals and eight assists for 10 points this season.

The Capitals face the Rangers at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.