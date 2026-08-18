A Deeper Dive Into The Capitals' Center Depth With Ilya Protas Expected To Make Jump, Sourdif Rising & Jenner Joining Mix

The Washington Capitals are entering the 2026-27 season with a revamped forward group and plenty of reason for optimism.
Not only did they add some big names like Alex Tuch, Jordan Kyrou and Boone Jenner, but young rising forward Ilya Protas is expected to also make the jump while Justin Sourdif and Ryan Leonard are primed for big showings entering their sophomore seasons up front.
That said, they have plenty of center depth going into the new campaign, and there's a specific game plan for how they'll line up.
Dylan Strome and Pierre-Luc Dubois will continue to make up the top-6, and with Dubois fully healthy and Strome getting more speed up front, both are expected to have bounce back years for D.C.
Then, there's the bottom-6, where Sourdif and Protas are both expected to pencil in at center.
Though Sourdif started with the organization as a winger, he filled in seamlessly for Dubois last season and showed his capability as a smart, fast two-way center who can carry the puck up ice and generate chances, while having chemistry with the likes of Ryan Leonard and others.
In 78 games, he had 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points, and also earned votes for the Calder and Selke trophies. That said, the organization wants him to continue to line up down the middle.
"I personally would prefer him as a center," general manager Chris Patrick said. "I like his game as a center more than the wing. That's where I have him positioned on my board."
After Sourdif, there's Ilya Protas. The 20-year-old was the AHL's rookie of the year after leading the way with 29 goals and 37 assists for 66 points in 69 games with the AHL's Hershey Bears, and at the end of the season, earned a call-up to D.C., where he had a goal and three assists and is expected to play from here on out.
Of course, he'll still have to have a strong camp and earn his roster spot, but not only is he going to be a mainstay, the team also wants him to at his natural position as a center.
"Based on his body of work there at the end of the season... I think he showed that he can definitely play at this level, at a high level," Patrick said.
Though Jenner joined the mix, he's expected to slot in on the left wing to start and be a utility player that can move up and down the lineup and slot in as a center when the occasion calls for it.
When it comes to how things will line up, coach Spencer Carbery said that minutes should come down and be more balanced across the board.
That means a spot on the third or fourth line isn't by any means a demotion. Instead, it just means that the Capitals finally have the depth up front they've been looking for, and it should serve the team well as it looks to return to playoff position and make a case as a legitimate contender.