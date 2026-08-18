A Deeper Dive Into The Capitals' Center Depth With Ilya Protas Expected To Make Jump, Sourdif Rising & Jenner Joining Mix

After Sourdif, there's Ilya Protas. The 20-year-old was the AHL's rookie of the year after leading the way with 29 goals and 37 assists for 66 points in 69 games with the AHL's Hershey Bears, and at the end of the season, earned a call-up to D.C., where he had a goal and three assists and is expected to play from here on out.